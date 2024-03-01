Daisy is crowned South East plumbing champion

Plumbing apprentice Daisy Turner, 24, from Rochford, Essex has been crowned South East winner in a competition for apprentice and student plumbers.

Daisy, who studies at Barking & Dagenham College, competed with students from across the region in a live practical test.

The six regional winners, plus the overall highest runner-up, will be battling it out for the HIP Learner of the Year 2024 at the Grand Final in April.

Celebrating its fifteenth year, the competition provides a fantastic platform for apprentice and student plumbers to showcase their skills, gain confidence and win an array of prizes to support them at the very start of their careers.

Zoe Tanner, Managing Director at HIP, said:

“All the competitors should be immensely proud of themselves for taking part and competing. The standard of work has been incredible. We’re thrilled to see HIP Learner of the Year grow year on year, and it’s encouraging to see the competition being supported by so many big names from the industry.”

As regional winner, Daisy won several prizes including tools and new workwear.

Daisy commented: “I was so pleased to be named as the winner of the South East region and I’m excited for the final next month.”

Her tutor Lee Regan supported Daisy at the regional competition. He adds: “We are all really proud of Daisy and it was a well-deserved win for her.”

Barking & Dagenham College is one of the leading providers of intermediate, advanced and higher apprenticeship training in London, training around 1000 apprentices and working with around 300 employer clients each year.