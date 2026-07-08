David Gallagher, NCFE Chief Executive, Passes Away Aged 45

NCFE chief executive David Gallagher has died following a cancer diagnosis. A passionate champion of education and skills, David leaves behind a remarkable legacy of leadership, innovation and unwavering commitment to changing lives through learning.

David, 45, led NCFE for seven years, during which time he helped shape the organisation’s growth while ensuring it remained true to its core charitable purpose of promoting and advancing learning.

David initially joined NCFE in 2018 as the Managing Director for End-Point Assessment (EPA), excited by the opportunity to scale up a relatively new business and to help deliver outstanding apprenticeships for learners and employers.

A year later, in 2019, David was delighted to be named Chief Executive, leading NCFE as it grew its reach and impact as a leading awarding organisation and education charity.

Beyond NCFE, David played an influential role across the education and skills sector. As Vice Chair and later Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB), alongside service on numerous advisory groups and boards, he was widely respected for helping shape policy and championing high-quality education and skills.

David started his career, working for BT in a contact centre. From there, he moved into commercial recruitment before falling into ‘Welfare to Work’, which he quickly came to love. In 2011, he founded the Institute of Employability Professionals, developing qualifications and an apprenticeship standard for frontline advisers and managers.

Throughout his career, David worked across education, skills and employability in both the public and private sectors, while also founding and growing several successful organisations. This breadth of experience gave him a unique perspective that shaped his leadership and enabled him to make a significant and lasting contribution to further education.

Outside of work, David came from a large family and was the youngest of six. He was passionate about football and his beloved Middlesbrough FC and helped coach a junior team.

At this difficult moment, everyone’s thoughts and sincere condolences are with David’s wife and their two sons. David will be greatly missed by colleagues, friends and partners across the education and skills sector. His passion for learning, generosity of spirit and commitment to improving opportunities for others leave a legacy that will continue to shape NCFE and the wider sector for years to come.

Tributes from organisations and peers who have benefitted from David’s counsel and support over the years include Youth Employment UK, the Association of Apprentices, Helena Kennedy Foundation, WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence, SDN Mesma Group and the Good for Me Good for FE team.

NCFE’s Executive Team will continue to lead the organisation at this time, supported by Deborah Jenkins, Chair of the Board of Trustees.