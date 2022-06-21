DEBI delivers essential First Aid and Manual Handling training to LIVE Borders staff

As part of their Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) application, LIVE Borders have endeavoured in training a number of their staff in First Aid through the College’s Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI).

The application will see a total of five Emergency First Aid at Work courses run with up to 40 staff members receiving training. As well as First Aid training, the company have benefited from gaining 40 licences to allow staff to undertake online Manual Handling training.

The one-day Emergency First aid At work courseis suitable for nominated Emergency First Aiders or anyone looking to do a comprehensive one-day First Aid course. Course content includes Health and Safety (First Aid) Regulations, managing an incident, the priorities of First Aid, treatment of the unconscious casualty, resuscitation (CPR), shock, bleeding and common workplace injuries. Successful completion allows candidates to carry out First Aid appropriately and confidently.

The online manual handling training, which candidates can complete at their own pace, covers activities that staff may encounter in their daily job in the safe use of carrying, lifting and transferring loads.

Margaret Morrison of LIVE Borders, Said:

“Live Borders found the application process very straightforward and with Susan’s help, we now have staff and volunteers trained in Emergency First Aid and Manual Handling (staff), filling a gap in skills required to perform daily duties and carry out activities in the community. Borders College staff have been very helpful throughout the process.”

LIVE Borders staff, who recently undertook the training, commented:

“Really enjoyed the course. The instructor was very knowledgeable and good fun. He made the course really enjoyable and was very helpful.”

“I thought the course was delivered well with lots of vital information.”

