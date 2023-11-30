Delegation from Shenyang University visits the Royal Agricultural University to discuss collaboration

The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) has a long history of collaborating with China and recently hosted a delegation from Shenyang University (SYU) in the north east of China.

The RAU has recently received approval from the Chinese Ministry of Education to collaborate with SYU and this visit was to discuss that collaboration and research partnerships.

Senior representatives from SYU were joined by RAU Honorary Fellow Tiger Wang, who heads up the RAU’s presence in China, and others from the RAU’s China office to meet with RAU staff including Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery, Pro Vice-Chancellors Mark Horton and David Main, and Chief Operating Officer Graham Pollard.

As well as number of meetings, the guests were taken on a tour of the RAU’s Cirencester campus before enjoying lunch with a choice of Chinese food or traditional British fish and chips!

Mark Horton, Pro Vice-Chancellor Research and Enterprise at the RAU, said:

“It was really good to meet up with our Chinese colleagues face to face and to show them around our historic campus.

“We look forward to developing our partnership that will address many key issues in sustainable food, farming, and environmental risk that are faced in both the UK and China.”

