West Midlands employers invited to help create a more diverse future for digital

Goldman Sachs, PwC and John Lewis Partnership are among the forward-thinking business, education, community and public sector partners that met to launch a collaborative, large-scale new social value initiative last week. Delivered by Ahead Partnership, Growing Talent Digital West Midlands aims to address digital skills gaps, strengthen the digital talent pipeline and improve diversity in one of the region’s fastest-growing sectors.

The launch event took place on Thursday 13 October at AND Digital as part of Birmingham Tech Week, and saw organisations unite in their shared ambitions to develop future digital talent.

A report published last year saw the West Midlands named the country’s fastest-growing tech sector, and this timely initiative will see regional employers from every industry connect with 11-19 year-olds from all backgrounds, helping them to understand the importance of digital skills to numerous different roles and sectors. Inspiring activities and exciting practical events will include careers panels, workplaces visits, speed networking and work experience.

Organisations already supporting and funding the initiative include Goldman Sachs, PwC, John Lewis Partnership, Pinsent Masons, St Modwen, AND Digital, Netcompany and Intercity. Other organisations, from SMEs to global firms, are encouraged to join the West Midlands digital employers already signed-up to the initiative. Organisations can enquire to learn more about how the initiative could support their own objectives and enable them to promote digital career opportunities to the next generation via the Ahead Partnership website.

Stephanie Burras CBE, chief executive of Ahead Partnership, said:

“Attracting and recruiting skilled digital talent is a challenge that is facing almost every sector right now, as digital plays an increasingly integral role in many of today’s careers and industries, from banking and property development to retail and I.T.

“Our Growing Talent Digital West Midlands programme addresses this issue at a regional level, using collaboration as a powerful tool to unify employers in their ambitions to meet growing digital workforce demand for the benefit of all.

“By connecting employers with young people from all backgrounds, we’re giving the future workforce the opportunity to learn more about the diverse roles available in digital, helping to inform their future career choices and in turn supporting a more equal and inclusive workforce and society.”

Sarah Griffiths, Head of PMO at Intercity, also commented:

“We’re proud to be a sponsor of Growing Talent Digital West Midlands, and are committed to reaching and inspiring as many young people as possible with the opportunities available in digital.”

“The digital skills gap is something which is set to affect almost every organisation and sector in some way in the coming years, and by joining forces with other employers to tackle the issue and futureproof the skills pipeline, we can make the biggest positive impact on both young people’s futures and our own workforce.”

This digital sector initiative forms part of the wider Growing Talent West Midlands programme, which is designed to uncover the power of collective action to support key growth sectors across the region. It focuses on digital; business, professional and financial services (BPFS); green; health and care; and the built environment.

