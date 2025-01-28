DK Learning’s Bryony Brain crowned AIM Apprentice of the Year 2024

Bryony Brain, an apprentice at DK Learning, of renowned publisher DK (Dorling Kindersley), has been awarded the prestigious AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group’s (AIM) 2024 Apprentice of the Year award.

AIM is a leading provider of vocational qualifications and assessments across various sectors, including education and publishing. The annual award recognises apprentices who have made impressive progress in their career to date and have the potential to go even further.

The award highlights Bryony’s exceptional contributions to the dynamic DK Learning team when she joined the team as an apprentice Publishing Assistant and seamlessly navigated various roles within the organisation, demonstrating remarkable versatility and a strong work ethic.

“Bryony has been an indispensable member of our team”, says Sarah Forbes, DK Learning Publisher. “Her enthusiasm, professionalism, and passion for creating books that help children who struggle with reading have truly blown everyone away”.

In her roles, Bryony actively sought out new challenges, volunteering for key projects such as assisting with pitch documents, SPDs (Sales and Publicity Documents), and the development of a new workbook series. She also successfully navigated a complex copyright issue involving DK Find Out videos, showcasing her initiative, professionalism, and ability to resolve critical challenges.

Bryony honed her editorial and proofreading skills, contributing significantly to the quality of DK Learning’s publications. Her keen eye for detail and understanding of the target audience proved invaluable.

As part of the My Big Book of Phonics project, Bryony demonstrated strong organisational and project management skills, effectively managing author communications and overseeing manuscript development. Her collaborative spirit and willingness to assist colleagues fostered a positive and supportive team environment.

DK Learning, established just three years ago, has experienced significant growth, expanding from a team of three to sixteen dedicated professionals. The division focuses on publishing high-quality educational materials, focussed on supporting children learning to read.

Bryony’s impact has been significant across various areas, including editorial, marketing, administration, customer services and authoring.

Recognising her exceptional talent and dedication, DK Learning has offered Bryony a permanent position as an editor, a testament to her impressive growth and contributions.

“We are incredibly proud of Bryony’s accomplishments and grateful for her unwavering dedication to DK Learning”, continued Sarah. “Her success exemplifies the value of apprenticeships in developing highly skilled and motivated professionals”.

AIM’s Director of Strategic Growth and Service Excellence, Matt Evans, said, “Bryony’s success story is a testament to the value of apprenticeships. We at AIM are dedicated to fostering such impactful learning experiences by providing high-quality apprenticeship assessments that equip individuals with the skills and confidence to thrive in their careers”.

“We encourage businesses to explore the benefits of apprenticeships and support the next generation of talented professionals”.