Double awards nomination for college’s flourishing Floristry department

COLEG CAMBRIA’S Floristry programmes continue to flourish – and this year two of its brightest talents have been recognised on the national stage.

Long-serving lecturer Amanda Ellis has once again been named a finalist in the Floristry Tutor of the Year category at the prestigious British Florist Association (BFA) Industry Awards.

Alongside her, Victoria Upton has been shortlisted for the coveted Floristry Student of the Year title, marking a proud moment for both mentor and learner.

Amanda, from Ysbyty Ifan, Conwy, has taught at Cambria for more than 25 years, first joining the former Welsh College of Horticulture at Northop before moving to the Yale campus in Wrexham, home of Iâl Flowers.

The training florist shop gives students hands-on experience, from customer service to meeting deadlines, ensuring they are industry ready.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be nominated again, and what makes it even more special is seeing Victoria reach the finals – I couldn’t be prouder of her,” said Amanda.

“Teaching floristry has been my passion for more than two decades, and it’s wonderful to see the profession recognised in this way.

“Floristry isn’t just about creating beautiful arrangements – it’s about responsibility, planning, and communication. When our students design wedding flowers, for example, they are playing a key role in someone’s big day. That’s both a challenge and a privilege.”

Cambria’s Floristry provision offers a wide variety of opportunities, from academic study to hobby classes.

Amanda says demand has never been higher: “Our evening courses at Llysfasi are thriving, and we’ve had fantastic experiences at events like the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham, where we made floral headdresses for children and visitors.

“Whether it’s bouquets, wreaths, or seasonal celebrations, there’s always something new to learn – and I still love every second of it.”

The BFA Awards celebrate excellence across the floral industry, judged by both a panel of experts and public vote. Winners will be announced during FleurEx 2025, held this October at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham.

