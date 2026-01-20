Dumfries and Galloway College refreshes training facilities with PJH Bathrooms2GO donation

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) has enhanced its Sustainable Construction area with a new installation of Bathrooms2GO basins with pedestals and WCs from leading UK bathroom distributor PJH.

The donation forms part of a wider workshop reconfiguration project at the college’s Sustainable Construction facilities, ensuring learners have access to the latest industry-standard products.

The upgraded workshops will support students across a range of plumbing and heating qualifications and apprenticeship pathways, helping them gain essential hands-on skills alongside their theory-based studies.

As a committed supporter of skills and training, PJH’s involvement aligns with DGC’s focus on preparing students for successful careers in areas such as plumbing, heating and bathroom installation.

The enhanced facilities will give learners valuable experience working with contemporary bathroom products and installation methods, strengthening the link between college-based training and the needs of employers across the region and beyond. The resources will also enable students to develop broader problem-solving and customer service knowledge, preparing them to adapt to challenges and -ever-changing industry standards.

By working in these fully equipped environments, DCC learners not only have the opportunity to build confidence, they will have the tools to boost their technical skills that are needed to succeed in residential and commercial settings.

Sally Hough, Multi-Channel Marketing Manager at PJH, said: “We are delighted to support Dumfries and Galloway College as it continues to invest in high-quality training for the plumbing and bathroom sector. Practical, hands-on experience is essential in helping students develop confidence and competence, and we’re pleased that our own Bathrooms2GO products will play a role in that journey.

“As a leading UK supplier and a BIFIS Corporate Sponsor, we recognise the importance of working closely with education providers to support standards, professionalism and long-term career pathways within the industry. Installation plays a vital role in the overall customer experience, and this partnership helps strengthen the link between training and real-world practice.”

Keith Davidson, Plumbing Lecturer within Sustainable Construction at Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “This support from PJH makes a real difference to our workshops and to the day-to-day learning experience of our students. Working with modern, industry-relevant products is vital for developing the practical skills and professional standards that employers expect, and this donation is a very welcome addition to our facilities.”

PJH looks forward to seeing the refreshed workshop in use and to supporting further initiatives that help equip the next generation of plumbing and bathroom professionals.