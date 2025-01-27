École Ducasse at the forefront of culinary trends with its professional continuing education programs for 2025

École Ducasse, a leading institution in the world of gastronomy and pastry arts, has reaffirmed its commitment to excellence with an innovative series of continuing professional education courses for 2025.

These programs will be hosted at its two main campuses: the École Ducasse Paris Campus in Meudon near Paris, and the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie in Yssingeaux.

In the first half of 2025, École Ducasse is offering an exceptional selection of courses focused on emerging trends and innovations reshaping the gastronomy landscape. These unique programs enable professionals to stay at the forefront of current techniques and practices while addressing contemporary ecological and ethical challenges.

Short courses (1 to 4 days) provide an excellent opportunity to expand an establishment’s offerings and refine individual skills. Among the new programs designed by École Ducasse, gastronomy professionals will have the chance to explore:

At École Ducasse Paris Campus (EDPC)

March:

Chefs of Alain Ducasse Restaurants – Jean-Philippe Blondet and Amaury Bouhours, talents from Alain Ducasse’s iconic establishments, will lead exclusive training sessions, offering an in-depth look into Chef Ducasse’s expertise.

April:

Healthy Pastry – Luc Baudin, an expert in ethical pastry, will share innovative techniques for creating desserts that are both delicious and health-conscious.

May:

Fermentation and Korean Flavours – Led by San Degeimbre, a two-Michelin-star chef and pioneer of sustainable cuisine integrating restaurant, garden, and guesthouse. This course highlights the art of fermentation and its role in crafting unique flavours.

– Led by San Degeimbre, a two-Michelin-star chef and pioneer of sustainable cuisine integrating restaurant, garden, and guesthouse. This course highlights the art of fermentation and its role in crafting unique flavours. AI in Culinary Innovation – This program will explore the role of artificial intelligence in creating new gastronomic experiences. In addition to theoretical foundations, practical workshops will showcase applications such as automatic generation of technical sheets, adaptation for dietary needs (gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan), and optimisation of inventory and supply management.

June:

Biodiversity and Sustainable Food in Gastronomy – In partnership with Hectar (a key player in transitioning to sustainable agriculture), this course delves into incorporating local and sustainable products into culinary arts, addressing themes such as food transition, sustainability, resource preservation, and edible garden development.

At École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP)

May:

Vegan Pastry – Kristina Daciolaite will unveil the secrets of creating 100% vegan delights, a hallmark of modern pastry.

– Kristina Daciolaite will unveil the secrets of creating 100% vegan delights, a hallmark of modern pastry. Molding Techniques and 3D Printing – A team of experts will present a revolutionary approach to pastry through the use of cutting-edge technologies.

June:

Gluten-Free and Health-Focused Pastries – Sandrine Bomann-Hautin will share her techniques for crafting creations tailored to new dietary preferences.

– Sandrine Bomann-Hautin will share her techniques for crafting creations tailored to new dietary preferences. Healthy Pastry – Luc Baudin will return to further explore balanced pastry, prioritising client health at the heart of every plate.

These programs reflect École Ducasse’s dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends and techniques. With its forward-thinking vision, the institution proactively integrates technological advancements, such as AI and 3D printing, to redefine culinary practices. As a trailblazer, École Ducasse addresses major transformations in gastronomy, from sustainability and evolving dietary needs to ecological challenges.

École Ducasse is a member institution of Sommet Education, the world leader in managerial education specialising in hospitality professions. École Ducasse was named World’s Best Culinary Training Institution in 2023 and 2024.