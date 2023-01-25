Edge Worldwide Logistics Turn to Upskilling Training to Prepare Staff for Bright, New Horizons

A new working space has opened in Sale, Manchester by Edge Worldwide Logistics (EWL), as the company adapts to industry wide changes. Having recently hired more staff, the company’s new office provides extra space for their growing company.

A recent report* by Logistics UK stated that the logistics sector had to adapt to pandemic pressures, driver shortages and maintain the flow of goods through the supply chains in 2021. Logistics companies will need to continue to adapt to economic uncertainty, and this new office represents part of that process for EWL.

Employment in the logistics industry has remained unchanged since 2020. However, as consumers moved to online shopping, demand for logistics jobs grew. 2021 saw an acute shortage in many roles across the logistics industry underscored by an unprecedented driver shortage. Employee retention and wellbeing are said to be top priorities for HR Professionals in 2022 and Logistics staff shortages are expected to continue in 2022.

With some businesses still struggling to recruit and retain staff, businesses such as EWL are turning to training opportunities to help them to fill skills gaps while supporting individuals to retrain or progress in work.

At their new offices in Sale, EWL has been investing in their training and upskilling their staff. They undertook their first of several planned training days, capitalising on the fully funded skills courses offered by Seetec Outsource as part of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) Skills for Growth programme. The company also plans to move their focus this year to the implementation of an apprenticeship scheme with the support from Seetec, which will see them taking on a number of local school leavers. They have a strong belief in moulding fresh new talent and upskilling efficiently in order to retain staff on a long-term basis.

Laura Ruocco, Training Manager for Edge Worldwide Logistics, said:

“During Covid, there was a lack of skilled people within our industry, so we had to take on a lot of people with little or no experience.

“We decided to create a training academy, where new staff members would spend their first month or so with our trainers. After great success with this new internal process, we decided to turn our focus onto identifying the needs of each of our departments and find courses that will help our new and existing employees develop in their roles.”

The training was focused on building some of the key knowledge and skills needed within the logistics industry and undertook the Providing Leadership in Logistics Operations course including lessons on security, GDPR, equality and diversity and understanding company policy. There were 16 learners enrolled on to the course, with the cohort split into two groups of eight.

Continuing, Laura Ruocco added:

“A lot of our new managers and supervisors have been internally promoted and may not have faced some of the challenges specific to their new roles before, so we thought this would be the perfect course to upskill them.”

Darran Lawrence, a learner at EWL, said:

“I’m a firm believer in educating and upskilling staff.

“No matter what your title is, you can still learn. The way that Danny has led the course is enjoyable and fresh and looking at my own style of learning has been hugely beneficial.”

Jake Croxton, Key Account Manager for Transport and Logistics Seetec Outsource, commented:

“The GMCA skills for growth programme is a vital resource for businesses in Manchester that are looking to upskill and train their work force.

“It is great to see the training delivered by Seetec Outsource being taken on so enthusiastically. With the continued introduction of changes to the logistics industry this specialised training is needed now more than ever to retain staff and support operations.”

