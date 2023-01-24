Edinburgh College delivers professional training to Scottish-based cancer charity

It’s Good 2 Give’s Ripple Retreat

Edinburgh College has delivered a suite of professional training to enhance the services provided to young cancer patients and their families by Scottish-based charity, It’s Good 2 Give.

Scotland’s Capital College has worked alongside the organisation to deliver a range of courses to staff and volunteers including: Emergency First Aid, Digital Marketing, Social Media, Excel, Food Hygiene and Health and Safety.

The College also designed a bespoke team building day which was delivered at It’s Good 2 Give’s Ripple Retreat – a place for young cancer patients and their families to spend time together to focus on their mental wellness near Callander. The team building day was aimed at bringing staff and volunteers together, with activities focusing on problem solving, building trust, focusing on working together as a team, listening to each other, and respect.

It’s Good 2 Give utilised the Flexible Workforce Development Fund which allows SMEs and smaller charities can secure up to £5k worth of training, while large businesses and third sector organisations with an annual payroll over £3m+ can access up to £15k worth of professional training,

The fund is designed to upskill and reskill Scotland’s workforce in line with specific industry and personal skills demands.

Lynne McNicoll, Co-Founder and Chair of It's Good 2 Give, said:

It has been a fantastic experience working alongside Edinburgh College to bring such a broad range of training to our staff and volunteers. It’s not only our staff who benefit from the training which has been delivered by the College, but also the people we provide support to. As our people are learning new skills and refreshing existing ones, it means that our team is valued, driven and motivated which ensures that we are continually providing a constantly high level of support to young cancer patients and their families in their time of need. Lynne McNicoll, Co-Founder and Chair of It’s Good 2 Give

We’re delighted to have been able to provide a wide range of training to It’s Good 2 Give. It’s a wonderful organisation which provides important support to young cancer patients and we are proud to have worked alongside its staff and volunteers. The Flexible Workforce Development Fund is important to the development of the workforce of charities and third sector organisations who have such strong impact in our communities, and It’s Good 2 Give has maximised its potential to support its team. Shona Pettigrew, Director of Enterprise and Knowledge Exchange at Edinburgh College

