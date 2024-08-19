Education secretary celebrates A Levels with North Wales students following £14m health development tour

WELSH Education Secretary Lynne Neagle joined students celebrating outstanding A Level results at Coleg Cambria Yale.

The Torfaen MS met with learners in Wrexham as they received their grades, alongside Cambria’s chief executive, Yana Williams.

Among those to achieve their dream marks was Rhian Jones, who secured A*s in Chemistry and Biology, and an A in Maths.

Following her “excellent” two years at the college, she will now study Natural Sciences at University College London.

Meanwhile, Samuel Childs received A*s in Maths and Further Maths, an A in Physics and a B for the Welsh Baccalaureate qualification.

He is off to Lancaster University to begin a degree in Theoretical Physics.

“I owe so much to the staff and all my lecturers, they are absolutely incredible people, and I cannot thank them enough,” he said.

Also heading to a higher education were Matt Smart, a former Darland High School pupil who achieved As in Maths, Computer Science and Welsh Baccalaureate, and a B in Physics, confirming his place at the University of York to study Physics with Astrophysics; and Chester University and a degree in English Literature and History beckons for Ellis Eccleston after he garnered an A* in History and As for English Literature and Film Studies.

Final praise goes to Freya Owen, who progressed from GCSEs with Wrexham Pupil Referral Services (Haulfan) to achieve amazing results and a place at Oxford University to study History of Art.

Freya, from Wrexham, received an A* in Geography, an A in Religious Studies, and an A in Classics.

Admitting she felt “sick to her stomach” ahead of opening her results, she said: “I am so very happy and am so thankful to my sister, my family and friends and everyone at the college for helping me to get here.”

During her visit, Mrs Neagle was also given a tour of the new £14m health and wellbeing complex currently under construction at Yale.