Eildon Housing take advantage of tailored training opportunities to upskill staff

As part of their Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) application, Eildon Housing Association recently took advantage of a number of training opportunities, delivered by @BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI).

The Renewable Awareness course gave delegates an insight into various renewable technologies, including thermal imaging and sustainable construction methods. The course was tailored to their requirements and raised awareness of where the industry is heading.

Delegates also undertook the Emergency First Aid at Work course. This one-day programme saw Eildon staff look at areas such as Health and Safety (First Aid) Regulations, Managing an Incident, the Priorities of First Aid, Treatment of the Unconscious Casualty and Resuscitation (CPR), along with other first aid-related subjects.

Thermal Imaging Training was developed to provide the user with a basic understanding and the principles of using thermal imaging equipment. Eildon staff were taken through the science of thermal imaging, covering subjects such as the Importance of Temperature, Radiation Properties, Heat Transfer Modes and Setting up Infrared Equipment.

In total, 40 staff members took part in the tailored training initiatives, allowing them to develop the vital skills they need to undertake their everyday roles.

Victoria Cutler–Burton, Learning & Development Officer at Eildon Housing, commented on the benefits of the funded training:

“The Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) has been essential in making training opportunities accessible to our employees at Eildon and giving us the opportunity to upskill our workforce. The DEBI team have provided some excellent courses that have not only enabled us to meet our training requirements but created the opportunity to upskill our Property and Development teams in renewable technologies and the practical usage of thermal imaging cameras.

“As a result of the Thermal Imaging training, our teams now have the skills to use our TI camera to its full capacity and make further progress on retrofitting projects designed to better insulate our tenants’ homes.

“These newly developed skills within our teams will contribute to the realisation of our sustainability strategy at Eildon. Looking ahead to our next cycle of funding, the DEBI team are providing tailored beginner and advanced Excel courses for people across a multitude of departments.

“Our teams are really looking forward to starting the courses this autumn and having the opportunity to develop their skills in data handling and project management, something that has been made possible thanks to this funding stream.”

Susan Rennie Account Manager for Vocational and Commercial delivery, which includes Flexible Workforce Development, said:

“We look forward to our continuing engagement with Eildon Housing Association to further develop training to meet their organisational needs.”

