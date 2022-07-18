New international course to help tackle AI skills shortage amid rapid growth of industry

A collaborative education opportunity aimed at tackling a global skills shortage in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being unveiled between Coventry University and the University of Cincinnati.

The two institutions are working together to offer a new and unique MSc course in Artificial Intelligence and Human Factors that will aim to provide students with the opportunity to complete different parts of their qualification at Coventry University in the UK and the University of Cincinnati in the USA.

AI is the study of the theory and development of computer systems that can perform tasks such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages. The rapid growth in the application of AI continues to change how we work and live.

The AI skills shortage is growing in significance, and with a report from the World Economic Forum estimating that AI would create a net total of 97 million new jobs by 2025, graduates with AI skills are in high demand across the world, presenting Coventry University with the opportunity to build on its reputation for and objective of producing job-ready graduates.

Dr Reda Al Bodour, Associate Head of School in Coventry University’s School of Computing, Electronics and Mathematics, said:

“Coventry University always strives to be at the forefront of incorporating cutting edge technology into the teaching it delivers and the research it carries out. This innovative course aims to provide students with a platform to obtain the appropriate skills and AI knowledge which is crucial given the current skills shortage and the growing importance and value of AI in different fields.

“We are both delighted and very excited in equal measure to be working with University of Cincinnati on this progressive Master’s course, which will look to provide students with the exciting cultural opportunity to study in two countries, whilst gaining invaluable skills with guidance and training provided by experts in the field.”

The collaboration is being unveiled at the famous Farnborough International Air Show on Monday 18th July.

Paul Orkwis, Professor and Interim Head, Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics at the University of Cincinnati, said:

“The next step in the intelligence revolution is incorporation of the most complicated machine ever devised, the human brain, together with our modern computing machines. This will mean better, faster decisions but with all the safeguards and higher-level decision-making skills inherent to humans. We see the unparalleled excitement of the next unknown that this collaboration will bring as it bids to turbo-boost industries on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The course will aim to assist students in gaining theoretical knowledge and technical skills in AI, developing a deeper understanding of the influence AI can have on humans who use it and bolstering knowledge and awareness around advanced concepts such as soft computing based artificial intelligence, intelligent decision making, neutral network systems and security of emerging connected systems.

