Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) Announces Strategic Partnership with Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance to Improve Diversity and Inclusion in Apprenticeships & Skills

Employment Related Services Association (ERSA), one of the leading voices for the employment support sector in the UK, proudly announces its strategic partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (MAA), a pioneering organisation committed to promoting equity diversity and inclusion in apprenticeship and employability programmes.

As strategic partners, ERSA and MAA will collaborate closely to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the apprenticeship and employability sectors. Leveraging ERSA’s extensive network and expertise in employment services and MAA’s dedication to elevating multicultural talent in apprenticeships, this partnership aims to create more opportunities for underrepresented communities and ensure a workforce that reflects the makeup of our multicultural society.

“ERSA is pleased to become a strategic partner of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. This partnership fits with ERSA’s work on joining up employment and skills, youth employment, making jobs inclusive and our policy #WorkingForBetterWork. We are looking forward to this collaboration with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, their patrons and other strategic partners.” Said Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA Chief Executive.

“This partnership with ERSA aligns perfectly with Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance mission to create a more inclusive labour market where everyone has access to meaningful employment opportunities. Through joining forces, we can drive positive change, break down barriers, and empower individuals from all backgrounds to succeed in their chosen careers.” Said Jagdeep Soor, Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, Executive Director

The collaboration will involve joint advocacy efforts, resource sharing, and the development of initiatives aimed at increasing the participation of diverse communities in apprenticeships. ERSA and MAA will work together to provide support to employers, training providers, and apprenticeship candidates, ensuring that pathways to success are accessible to all.

“As a Board member with ERSA, we are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership, to further our shared goal of promoting equity, diversity, inclusion and social mobility within the apprenticeship and skills sector. Together, we will champion diversity, challenge stereotypes, and create pathways for individuals from multicultural backgrounds to thrive in apprenticeships and beyond.” Said Safaraz Ali, Founder and Chief Executive of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and Pathway Group.