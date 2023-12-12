Enterprise and education hub outperforming peers in Wales “by some margin”

A TRANSFORMATIVE enterprise hub outperforming its peers “by some margin” will enter its sixth year with a raft of new services for start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The pioneering Menter Môn Enterprise Hub (Hwb Menter), based with project partners M-SParc in Gaerwen and at Hwb Arloesi, Porthmadog, has unveiled a series of benefits and incentives in addition to its co-working spaces and popular Miwtini start-up programme.

Businesses in Gwynedd and Anglesey can apply for a £2,500 ‘support package’ that includes access to guidance and free information, financial backing and more.

A recent Welsh Government evaluation revealed the north west Wales Enterprise Hub team, managed by Sara Lois Roberts, was “outperforming by some margin” other hubs in Wales, and “has been able to reach a new and different audience”.

Sara is “proud and excited” they can move forward and offer even more to people across the region.

“We have a fantastic team within the Enterprise Hub who have worked tirelessly to help people over the last five years, so for that to be recognised by Welsh Government was heartening,” she said.

“Our services will continue, with a focus on start-ups and entrepreneurs in Gwynedd and Anglesey, and the new support package shows we are even more determined to give those looking to start their own business the help they need to succeed.”

The Enterprise Hub has done just that for more than 180 new enterprises since 2018 – there was no slowing down for the Coronavirus pandemic – demonstrating how pivotal the need was for an in-person, accessible platform aligned to the “local business ecosystem”.

Opening a hub in Porthmadog reinforced the need for a service in that area, and it has proven popular with solo workers in particular, offering remote, hot desk spaces, events, and networking.

This location joins a network of other hubs, including MSParc’s #OnTour locations in Pwllheli and Bangor.

Pryderi ap Rhisiart, M-SParc Managing Director said:

“The Enterprise Hub has been a fantastic example of how M-SParc and Menter Môn collaborate on projects which lead to positive results across a variety of industries and sectors in North Wales, and perfectly fits our remit of business growth in the area, job creation, and making North Wales an attractive place to work.”

Having now received £568,184 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via Cyngor Gwynedd / Anglesey County Council and £150,000 from Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Sara is delighted the Enterprise Hub can continue to give those who need it a commercial kickstart.

NRS’s Director of External Affairs, Bill Hamilton said:

“We at NRS are happy to support schemes such as the Enterprise Hub through Menter Môn, which aims to support local communities as well as bring socio economic benefits. Menter Mon has played a pivotal role in enabling NRS to support growth here in North Wales and we look forward to seeing them continue to deliver on their projects.”

Sara added: “Our core services will remain and have gone from strength to strength.

“But the new support package will be a game changer for start-ups in the two counties, especially the £2,500 financial assistance which can be used for important long-term benefits, whether that be memberships, software, subscriptions to accounting packages, or using professionals such as accountants, graphic designers, or web developers.

“However, it’s much more than just a financial incentive, the overall wraparound scheme will give start-ups and anyone looking to launch a business all the support they need, including tips and advice from our database of experts in a wide range of fields.

“We have already had a very positive response and would like to thank everyone who has engaged with the Enterprise Hub – for more information on how we can help you please get in touch.”

For more on how the Enterprise Hub can help you start-up in business, visit here or follow @hwbmenter on social media.

