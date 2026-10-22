Exeter College and GWR celebrate 10 years of apprenticeship success

Exeter College Apprenticeships and Great Western Railway (GWR) are celebrating a decade of developing exceptional apprentice talent for Britain’s railways, with the partnership on track to enrol its 1,000th apprentice by the end of the year.

Since the partnership began in 2016, 920 people across the South and South West have enrolled on an Exeter College and GWR apprenticeship, with many progressing into railway careers in customer service, train driving, engineering and head office roles.

Exeter College has become GWR’s sole apprenticeship provider, with the programme achieving an above-national-average apprenticeship success rate of 73%. Around 1,500 people apply for GWR Apprenticeship roles each year, with successful applicants going on to support rail travel for millions of passengers across its 2,000-mile network each year, connecting London with destinations including Penzance, Hereford and South Wales.

GWR Apprentices consist of young people looking to start a career in the industry but also include existing GWR colleagues looking to enhance their skills and knowledge, supporting their continued development and progression within the business.

GWR was recognised in 2026 when it was named one of the UK’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers, with Exeter College supporting them throughout the accreditation process. The train operator also became the first in the UK to achieve Platinum accreditation through Investors in People’s We Invest in Apprentices programme.

Other highlights from the past decade include the achievements of individual apprentices and the Apprenticeship Train, which saw two special train services operated entirely by current and former apprentices.

To mark the partnership’s anniversary, more than 60 representatives from the education, rail and transport sectors gathered for a celebration lunch at Exeter College’s award-winning, student-run @Thirty-Four restaurant. In keeping with the apprenticeship theme, the lunch was run by Exeter College hospitality apprentices, working in the kitchen and front of house.

Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group’s Executive Director of Partnerships and Apprenticeships, Mike Blakeley, opened the celebration and reflected on the partnership’s journey and achievements.

The event also featured talks from Joshua Clay, a former apprentice who is now a Senior Revenue Protection Manager at GWR; Jenny Vince, a former Exeter College employee and GWR Partnership Manager; and Andrew Perry, GWR’s Learning and Development Manager and Apprenticeship Lead.

Mike Blakeley, Executive Director of Partnerships and Apprenticeships at Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group, said:

“When we came together ten years ago, our job was to deliver a substantial apprenticeship training programme. A decade later, we’ve absolutely done that, and I truly believe we support the best programme offered by any train operator in the UK.

“An apprenticeship is a journey where people learn, begin their careers and make friends and colleagues for life. It has been a privilege to see close to 1,000 apprentices take on that journey with us and GWR, developing and making an impact across their 2,000-mile rail network.

“I’m delighted that this partnership has delivered so much success so far, and I’m certain it will continue to go from strength to strength and keep providing the rail industry with brilliant, skilled workers now and into the future.”

Andrew Perry, GWR Learning & Development Manager and Apprenticeship Lead, said:

“As we celebrate 10 years of our apprenticeship partnership with Exeter College, we’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. From the scheme’s inception with a small team to creating opportunities for hundreds of talented colleagues across the Great Western Network, it has been a remarkable success story.

“This anniversary comes just two months after GWR was recognised among the country’s top 100 apprenticeship employers, giving us another chance to celebrate and reflect on the dedication of our apprentices, mentors and partners.

“We’ve seen many of our apprentices forge an incredible career path for themselves across all types of roles over the last decade. They demonstrate just how vital apprenticeships are to the future of the rail industry as well as the opportunities they give people looking for their next big step in life.”

Joshua Clay completed his GWR apprenticeship through Exeter College and is now an Interim Senior Revenue Protection Manager at GWR. Joshua said:

“My apprenticeships helped me progress in my career much faster than I expected. I was able to put what I learned in the classroom into practice at work, and I could really see how much I was developing along the way.

“I’m now leading a team at GWR and have the opportunity to make positive changes for others, helping prepare the railway for the next generation. I don’t think I’d be where I am today without the experience I gained during my apprenticeship.

“During my apprenticeship, I felt really supported from start to finish. My lecturers at Exeter College brought their own working experience into the classroom, and there was great communication between them and my manager at GWR, so I always felt that everyone was working together to help me succeed.”

Lily Doherty, 20, is a Customer Service Apprentice at GWR and feels this apprenticeship helps her enjoy her passion for sustainability. Lily said:

“I have a lot of passion for sustainability, and I thought working in public transport would be a fantastic way to live my life by my values. I love helping people as well, and it’s really great to be able to do that on a daily basis.

“Every day is different. Not only do you have your six-week rotations, but with that you have college days, study days, you go away for Duke of Edinburgh, do all these different courses. I think it’s really amazing how you can do so many different things as part of one job.

Diana Romeo, 23, is also a Customer Service Apprentice with GWR. She hopes to become a Train Manager in the future and has felt supported by the College during her apprenticeship. Diana said:

“Life as an apprentice is definitely really busy. You’re always working and studying, but I really enjoy it. When I get to work with my colleagues, and I get to meet new people, I think that’s what’s really good about it. I’d like to be a Customer Host, but maybe further in the future I’d like to be a Train Manager, so I’m definitely looking at staying at GWR.

“The College is very supportive, and they answer all my questions. If I’m struggling with the workbook or any sort of homework, they’re always more than happy to help me. If you struggle with anything else, they’re always more than happy to have a chat.”

Exeter College and GWR are now looking ahead to the next stage of the partnership, continuing to develop the skilled workforce the railway network needs across the South, South West and beyond.