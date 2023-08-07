Explore the unique and pivotal role of the accountancy profession in Accounting for a better world

Accountancy body supports Scotland’s #NoWrongPath campaign

Career as a financial professional offers multi entry points

As students across Scotland receive their exam results this week, accountancy professional body ACCA Scotland is reassuring young people that there’s no right or wrong time to start a career in finance.

While results day will be a day of celebration for many, for some young people it will bring disappointment and worry about career plans. As an organisation working with employers across the country to train accountancy and finance professionals, ACCA highlights that the sector continues to see high demand for skills, with multiple entry points available for those considering joining the profession.

The professional body, which works with around 10,000 members and students in Scotland, highlights that while many will choose to study at university first before embarking upon accountancy training, this is far from the only route to become an accountant. Both foundation and modern apprenticeships in accountancy are available, while the graduate apprenticeship – which combines work with study to achieve a qualification and degree – is proving an increasingly popular route for both employers and employees in Scotland. Students can also undertake traditional work-traineeships, as well as self-study towards qualifications, with ACCA recently launching a comprehensive online Study Hub to help students on their journey to a career in accountancy.

Susan Love from ACCA Scotland says:

‘Our research with finance professionals tells us that a career in accountancy is valued for offering secure, cross-sectoral, international job opportunities.

‘We strive to ensure our qualifications are as accessible and flexible as possible because we know that many of our members have overcome a range of setbacks, or even just decided to change direction, to carve out successful careers in finance, making a fantastic contribution to Scotland’s economy and society along the way. The #NoWrongPath campaign is an opportunity for us to celebrate the success of our diverse membership and to offer support and reassurance to our future members.’

