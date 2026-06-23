Father and son double at Cambrian Training Company awards

Andrew Addis-Fuller and his son, Oliver, were both winners at leading Welsh work-based learning provider Cambrian Training Company’s annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards.

Andrew, a Cambrian Training Company hospitality training officer, was named Practitioner of the Year at the awards ceremony organised by his employer and work-based learning partners.

His son, Oliver, bar and functions manager at Glyn Clydach Hotel, Neath, who is working towards a Level 3 Hospitality & Management Apprenticeship, won the Outstanding Individual of the Year Award.

The independently judged awards recognise the outstanding achievements of employers, learners and practitioners from across Wales who have excelled in apprenticeship programmes delivered by Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company and its partners.

Twenty-seven finalists – three in each of the nine categories – were shortlisted for the awards ceremony held at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells.

In his nomination, Andrew was described as an “exceptional practitioner” whose expertise and mentorship have a transformative impact on his apprentices. “With more than 30 years’ experience as a professional chef, he brings credibility and real world insight that learners and employers value,” said the nomination.

His learner centred approach has supported award winning success, including guiding Cameron Long, from Elite Clothing Solutions, Ebbw Vale, to become Foundation Apprentice of the Year 2025. He has also helped others achieve highly commended results in culinary arts at Skills Competition Wales.

Andrew’s influence extends nationally through his work on Cambrian Training Company’s Post 16 Skills Campaign, his Fuller Flavour social media platforms and judging major competitions.

Her was also Welsh Ambassador to World Young Chefs at last month’s Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 held at ICC Wales, Newport.

Andrew said: “I was not expecting to win the award because I thought there were more deserving people, but it’s really appreciated. I love this industry, the work that I do and the people I work with at Cambrian Training Company and hope that shows through in my enthusiasm.

“I must thank my supportive wife, Gemma, who is going to disappointed that she’s not here to see Oliver and I receive the awards tonight.”

Oliver has excelled in his apprenticeship and his impact at the business where he works, becoming bar and functions manager at just 19 and delivering major efficiency, cost-saving and marketing improvements at the Glyn Clydach Hotel.

He introduced a new stock management system that halved stock take time and improved financial accuracy and organised new marketing campaigns, while his calm leadership has strengthened the delivery of high pressure events, including a high profile Cygnet Gin influencer showcase.

He represented Cambrian Training Company at a Senedd event, demonstrating confidence and professionalism. Alongside his demanding role, he plays championship rugby for Glynneath, showing exceptional discipline, resilience, maturity and drive.

Oliver said: “I am over the moon to have won the award against the other strong candidates. It sums up all that hard work that it requires to be an apprentice whilst combining work and rugby training.

“I went to university for a couple of months but it didn’t suit me. An apprenticeship teaches you the skills you need to succeed within your chosen industry and helps you to grow as a person.”

Thanking his parents, Chris Bason from Cambrian Training Company and Glyn Clydach Hotel for their support, Oliver said his ambition is to eventually run his own business.

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien said: “Andrew and Oliver’s story reflects the heart of our work – supporting people to grow, thrive and inspire others.

“Their achievements show how apprenticeships strengthen not only businesses, but families and communities too. We are delighted to recognise them both at this year’s awards.”

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries within Wales.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.

Picture caption:

Father and son winners of Practitioner of the Year and Outstanding Individual of the Year, Andrew and Oliver Addis-Fuller with Cambrian Training Company managing director Faith O’Brien.