Fieldfisher launches ACE apprenticeship programme

European law firm Fieldfisher has launched its new Apprenticeship Career Excellence (ACE) programme focusing on business services for the legal profession and wider professional services sector.

The ACE scheme will give curious, ambitious and driven individuals the opportunity to directly access the world of professional services and join a programme where they can specialise in business development (BD) and marketing, IT services, human resources (HR), risk management and/or legal document management and production.

The two-year programme will allow apprentices to earn and learn at the same time, gaining professional qualifications and benefitting from mentoring by leaders in their fields.

Starting in 2022, the ACE programme will run in the firm’s London and Manchester offices and will welcome eight apprentices in its first year.

The scheme is the latest phase in Fieldfisher’s evolving approach to recruitment and qualification that aims to attract and develop the best talent across every part of its business.

The firm launched its successful School Leaver programme, Step2Success, in 2013 and this was replaced in 2016 with a Solicitor Apprentice programme, which welcomes an annual intake of around seven apprentices across the firm’s London and Manchester offices.

In 2017, the firm recruited its first business support apprentices to learn on the job by working with business services teams with time off for study and exams. The ACE programme develops this into a more formal, rotational programme, akin to the legal trainee scheme.

Commenting on the launch of the ACE apprenticeship programme, Amelia Spinks, Head of Recruitment at Fieldfisher, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our highly successful Solicitor Apprenticeship model to business services.

“This is a natural development of our approach to training and development, widening access and offering more routes into working in the legal industry.

“At Fieldfisher, our business services function is core to the success of our firm so we want to ensure we attract the best people and equip them with the skills to add value to our fee-earning function.

“While this scheme is focused on law, the training our apprentices receive will prepare them for excellent careers in the wider professional services industry.“

To find out more and apply for the scheme, please visit: The ACE Programme | Fieldfisher

