First Afro Hair training apprenticeship launches in Wales

Joy Djadi, Afro Hair Academy with Miss Wales Darcey Corria and Simone Hawken from ISA Training

ISA Training and Afro Hair Academy Wales have teamed up to offer training in type 4 multi textured hair. It is the first hairdressing apprenticeship to offer the specialist route in Wales.

Salons throughout Wales have previously had to travel to England for training. The announcement is a huge breakthrough for the industry and long overdue.

ISA Training, the longest running hair and beauty training provider in Wales have provided hair, beauty and barbering apprenticeships for almost 25 years. The announcement means its current hairdressing apprenticeships can now be studied with a focus on type 4 hair.

The partnership was officially announced at an event in Cardiff, attended by industry, salon owners and the current reigning Miss Wales, Darcey Corria. Darcey is the first Miss Wales of colour to win the event in almost 25 years and will use her reign to raise awareness around diversity as part of her campaign #Darceyfordiversity.

Simone Hawken, qualifications manager at ISA Training said, “We have been offering hair, beauty and barbering apprenticeships across Wales for almost 25 years. Recognising the skills shortage for type 4 hair, we are proud to be the first provider to offer this specialism, making our hairdressing apprenticeships more diverse and inclusive. It has been a struggle for salons needing training in the past. Now they can access everything they need on their doorstep.”

The training will take a place at Afro Hair Academy Wales based in Cardiff. The owner, Joy Djadi, will teach the Level two and Level three hairdressing qualifications through ISA Training.

Joy said, “There are many people within the industry passionate about making a difference, but there has never been a focus on type 4 afro hair. I never gave up my quest that something needed to change. I wanted to shine a spotlight on multi-textured hair as hairdressing has always been predominantly white and Caucasian. Partnered with ISA Training we can make a difference and bring greater diversity to the hair industry.”

Joy decided to study hairdressing when she was 25. She built up a career and started teaching hairdressing before setting up her own business. After 15 years running the business in Cardiff, Joy moved to London. She returned to Wales determined to make a difference, and now that has been made possible with the ISA Training partnership.

The hairdressing apprenticeships are fully funded, meaning no cost to learners or employers. Learners train on the job in a salon and earn a wage. They can be a new staff member or currently work in a salon. The courses are available to everyone over age 16.

Joy continues, “I teach and understand growth, texture and the different types of hair, how to handle it and what tools to use. The most important thing is not to be afraid of it. There is a huge demand for this skill in the hair sector. We hope to educate younger generations of hairdressers. It’s important they know some aspects of the different hair types – even if it is just how to wash and blow dry type 4 hair.”

Darcey Corria, current reigning Miss Wales said, “When I was younger I always struggled to find a salon specializing in multi textured hair so the partnership with ISA Training and Afro Hair Academy is exciting news. No young girl should have to worry that she can’t go to a salon, just like her friends, and have her hair done. Through my campaign #Darceyfordiversity I want to help make a difference and show my support for the changes being made to bridge the diversity gap in Wales.”

To find out more about the fully funded hairdressing apprenticeships, visit www.isatraining.co.uk

