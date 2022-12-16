First Ever Quality Practitioner Apprentice Achieves Distinction

Occupational Awards Limited (OAL) are delighted to announce that Emma Harrison, Managing Director, of South Yorkshire based Training Provider Whyy? Change achieved a distinction from her End Point Assessment for the Quality Practitioner Apprenticeship.

Head of Partnership Development for OAL, Lee Reddington, said:

“Emma truly lived up to the title of Quality Practitioner in her approach to her apprenticeship and EPA. The result speaks for itself and although Emma had expressed some worries about being the first, I knew from working with Emma and Whyy? Change for several years that she was always going to do well”.

CEO of Whyy? Change, Ray Byrne, commented:

“it has been a great year for Emma, and she deserves all of the accolades she receives. I was delighted to announce Emma moving into the position of Managing Director earlier this year, which was followed closely by taking on the role as nominee for our successful OFSTED inspection. This result just demonstrates to everyone, what I have known about Emma for some time, that she is an outstanding individual with an eye for quality, professional development, and an asset to our organization, Whyy? Change is in safe hands with Emma at the helm.”

When asked about her apprenticeship and her EPA experience, Emma was unequivocal about the support she received throughout her journey to EPA:

“I started my Quality Practitioner apprenticeship in January 2021, as it was a new standard, I was excited to start my development journey. Once I realised that OAL were approved as EPAO (End Point Assessment Organisation) for the standard, I was instantly reassured that they would be my partner of choice for my EPA.” Emma went on to say “from very early on in my programme OAL were quick to provide me with the resources I needed to prepare for EPA and to target my learning towards the final goal of assessment. They provided multiple resources to guide and underpin the EPA process, from clear guidance about what was needed to achieve gateway through to templates and mapping documents for the project proposal and portfolio”.

Beyond the preparation for EPA, Emma was extremely complimentary about the EPA experience itself “the Independent Assessor (from OAL) reassured me with her calm and professional manner, I felt understood and acknowledged throughout the assessments. She was also very supportive on my second day of assessment when I felt very ill due to a severe cold, pausing the assessment to allow me to drink and refocus following an outburst of coughing. She helped keep me on track with several time check reminders. This was very useful and ensured I remained on track”

“Following the completion of my assessment the independent assessor advised me of the next steps and time frame for issuing results and I was delighted to receive my results four days earlier than expected and well within the 10-working day period I’d been advised on. Not only did I receive notice of my distinction but also detailed notes form the Independent Assessor on my areas of strength and points of further development”.

CEO of OAL, Jan Richardson-Wilde, said:

“I am very proud that OAL are the first EPAO to carry out EPA for the Quality Practitioner standard and the fact that a colleague from one of our long-term EPA partners, Whyy? Change, was the first apprentice to complete it makes it even more special. Congratulations to Emma and Whyy? Change, the first apprentice and the first provider to complete EPA for this apprenticeship and to do so with a distinction is amazing”

When asked about her feelings on this landmark achievement, Emma commented:

“On finding out I am the 1st apprentice to have completed the Quality Practitioner, I was extremely proud of what I have achieved and to have hopefully set the bar high for future apprentices on this standard. OAL have been extremely supportive, and we look forward to continuing to work with OAL for the other Quality Practitioner, SHE Technician, Improvement Technician and Improvement Practitioner apprentices we deliver apprenticeship training to”.

OAL have now been the first EPAO to complete EPA for at least 9 apprenticeships, across a range of sectors including Creative Industries, Food & Drink Manufacturing, Furniture and Improvement standards. With OAL holding a market share of over 58% of the Quality Practitioner apprentices (according to the latest ILR data), their reputation for quality is now leading to quantity of business for EPA.

