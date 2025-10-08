First in Wales: Portal Training Awarded Double Platinum by IIP

Portal Training is proud to announce it has been awarded Investors in People (IIP) We invest in wellbeing platinum accreditation. Combined with its existing We invest in people platinum accreditation, this latest milestone distinguishes Portal as the very first training provider in Wales to hold both platinum standards simultaneously.

Founded in 2010, Portal is a dynamic and innovative bilingual training provider, supporting organisations to develop leadership and management, as well as coaching and mentoring capacity within their workforce. Its mission is to raise achievement and improve performance among professionals working in the education, business, sports and charity sectors.

This latest success builds on Portal’s strong track record with IIP, having previously held double gold status and IIP Small Business of the Year Award in 2021. Achieving platinum, the highest level of accreditation, reflects the organisation’s outstanding commitment to its people, workplace culture, and wellbeing.

Platinum accreditation demonstrates that Portal is not only meeting but exceeding framework standards, with exceptional practices that support social, physical and psychological wellbeing, alongside a strong, values-driven people strategy.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

“We’d like to congratulate Portal, Platinum accreditation on We invest in wellbeing is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Portal in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of wellbeing.”

Celebrating success: Managing Director Gwawr Booth with Sarah Heenan, People & Development Manager, and long-serving colleagues Dawn Rice and Jonathan Watkins-Stuart, proudly receiving double Platinum Investors in People accreditation on behalf of Portal

Gwawr Booth, Managing Director of Portal Training, expressed her pure pride and emotions in this latest accomplishment, commenting, “We’re absolutely euphoric here at Portal. You always hope that everyone feels the empathy and support you strive to extend and embed across the company, both of which feature within our core values, but when an accolade like this platinum award is achieved, you gain further belief and confidence that you’re heading in the right direction.

There are a few quotes that inspire our actions at Portal, and one that stands out is: ‘You should always look after those who look after you.’

We’ve tried to truly embody this, as we know the quality of what we deliver and the warmth of our culture emanate directly from our team. It’s vital that we look after them, just as they so passionately look after the company. Life throws a few hurdles in the road for us all, so we believe in supporting everyone with empathy and compassion.”

Sarah Heenan, People and Development Manager at Portal, added:

“At Portal, we don’t treat wellbeing as a one-off project, it’s a core part of our culture and everyday experience. It is important to us that all our team members feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive in their role. Our people have always been at the heart of everything we do, and their wellbeing is woven into the way we work, lead and grow together. This recognition from Investors in People is a true testament to that commitment and to the passion, care and collaboration of our teams. It reflects the strength of our culture and the belief that when people flourish, organisations do too.”

As Portal celebrates this latest milestone, its focus remains clear: to continue supporting and investing in its incredible team and helping individuals and organisations across Wales to grow and succeed.

