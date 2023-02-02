First Intuition offers free 20-minute consultation sessions with its Digital Finance and Data Analytics tutors ahead of the launch of its Digital Academy

First Intuition is now offering free one-to-one 20-minute consultation sessions with its Digital Programme Manager, Louisa Matheson, for those interested in gaining a better understanding of the data and digital world in finance. These free sessions mark the launch of the award-winning accountancy training provider’s new Digital Academy, consisting of Digital and Data in Finance courses. The 20-minute chats will offer accounting and finance professionals the opportunity to ask questions about how their businesses can benefit from digital technologies and the tools they need to achieve such benefits.

From March 7, 2023, First Intuition will be offering a new programme of courses under its ‘Digital Academy’. This is aimed at accounting and finance professionals looking to build their awareness of the digital technologies which are relevant to the finance world, and the impact they are having on the business environment. The programme will help attendees understand how to adopt digital finance technologies with the most impact, as well as increase their knowledge, develop broader technology skills, and understand how technology can create value for their organisations. Digital and data skills help enable:

A connection between people with disparate skills and roles

Support the bridging of technological, knowledge, and communication gaps

Create relations with data and systems between roles, workers, teams, and domains

Inform R&D or clients with consumer, marketplace, and business insight

Apply the creative power of digital science to the overall business enterprise/clients business

Unlock, add, and communicate the value of digital technologies available to adopt in attendees’ businesses

Finance professionals at any stage in their career journey that are interested in learning more about First Intuition’s digital and finance courses, or just want to find out whether their team could benefit from basic software changes, will be able to book a 20-minute consultation session. First Intuition hopes this will give those interested in starting their digital journey the confidence that upskilling can benefit their team.

These new courses have been specifically curated by First Intuition to meet the ever-changing needs of finance professionals. The finance sector is being impacted by technological change in a number of powerful ways and the result is the use of digital technologies is becoming an essential part of an accountant’s toolkit.

Louisa Matheson, Digital Programme Manager comments that “the tools and technology available to those working in accounting and finance are evolving rapidly and that means the accountant’s role is diversifying too. People working in accounting and finance need to embrace these changes and upskill to keep ahead and add more value, as more and more routine tasks become automated, and more and more information becomes available at our fingertips.”

You can register your interest for a 20-minute one-to-one consultation session here and find more information about First Intuition’s Digital Academy, including course dates and prices here.

First Intuition is also hosting a Digital Lunch and Learn forum, ‘Finance is going digital… are you ready?’ on February 23, 2023. Attendees will hear the latest in how digital technology is disrupting the world of accounting and finance and can register to join here.

