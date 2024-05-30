Chartered Institute of Marketing launches new qualifications to futureproof skills, promote digital agility and responsible marketing

New qualifications suite launched amidst industry-wide skills shortage

CIM qualifications offer flexible and convenient upskilling relevant to marketers at all stages of their career

Qualifications developed using the new CIM Global Marketing Professional Framework, consulting marketers across the globe

More accessible qualifications designed to fit the busy lives and careers of marketers

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has announced a new suite of qualifications, available from September 2024, providing marketers with the skills and behaviours necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving marketing landscape. The qualifications focus on fostering digital agility, equipping marketers with the skills to harness the latest technologies effectively and empowering them with the knowledge and confidence to have a positive impact on people, profit and the planet.

The new qualifications, tailored to the needs of marketing professionals, offer practical, digital-focused learning that can be directly applied to real-world scenarios. The new qualifications are designed to support marketers at all levels, who want to upskill and drive their careers.

The qualifications were developed following a global consultation of marketers and employer-led research into the current challenges and requirements impacting both individuals and organisations and in alignment with CIM’s newly updated Global Marketing Professional Framework (GMPF). New studying patterns and topic areas were also reviewed and analysed to ensure the new qualifications reflected the current and future needs of marketers.

The new qualifications available include:

CIM research found that both in-house (78%) and agency marketers (65%) are concerned about skills shortages. The new qualifications will help CMOs upskill their internal marketing teams and ensure that future employees have real-world marketing skills.

Previous assessment processes have been reviewed and updated to make qualifications more manageable and easier for marketers to fit into their busy lives. Assessments will now be conducted online which provides more choice and flexibility for marketers to structure learning around their personal and working lives. It will also enable marketers to progress through a qualification at their chosen pace, demonstrating their progress via digital badges. These badges allow marketers to show their level of qualification, experience, and seniority, providing employers with an easily identifiable way to recognise marketing talent and commitment to CPD.

Chris Daly, Chief Executive Officer at CIM, commented:

“Marketers now face a seemingly ever-changing digital landscape. At CIM, we recognise this trend, and that’s why I’m excited to be announcing our new qualifications, which offer cutting-edge digital learning. Our new qualifications ensure that marketers can develop confidence in their abilities, drive personal career development whilst balancing industry demands and their busy everyday lives. The qualifications will also give marketers at all levels the ability to have a greater commercial and societal impact, allowing them to excel both now and in the future.”

Maggie Jones, Director of Qualifications and Partnerships at CIM, commented:

“We have been undertaking extensive research to understand the wants and needs of current and future marketing professionals. Through our research, it is clear that shorter, bite-size qualifications are required, helping marketers master the skills to mirror the demands of both the market and their employers. I am confident that our new qualifications will empower marketers with the knowledge to thrive in the industry in a flexible, accessible format.”