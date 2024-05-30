Adapting to Global Skill Trends: Emerging Markets

This article highlights the importance of navigating global skill trends for IT and Business graduates in emerging markets. The author, Sheetal Choraria, Global Director at NCC Education, identifies key skills and qualifications sought after by global organisations.

In today’s rapidly changing job market, having the right skills can make all the difference. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, IT and Business graduates from emerging markets are facing new challenges and opportunities. To succeed, they need to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to shifting global skill trends.

The Importance of Digital Literacy

In today’s digital age, digital literacy is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. IT graduates in emerging markets need to have a solid understanding of programming languages such as data analytics, and cloud computing. Meanwhile, Business graduates should be familiar with digital marketing, e-commerce, and data-driven decision-making.

With the increasing demand for digital services, IT graduates who are skilled in programming languages such as Python, Java, and JavaScript can create high-quality software applications that can meet the needs of businesses and individuals.

For Business graduates, digital literacy is crucial for understanding how technology is transforming the way businesses operate. They need to be able to analyse data to make informed decisions, to reach global audiences.

The Rise of Emerging Technologies

Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are revolutionising industries and creating new job opportunities. IT graduates should be aware of these trends and have a basic understanding of how they can be applied in different sectors.

AI is transforming industries such as healthcare, finance, and transportation by enabling machines to learn and make decisions on their own. IT graduates who are skilled in AI can develop algorithms that can improve the accuracy of medical diagnoses, optimise financial transactions, and improve traffic flow.

Blockchain is a decentralised ledger technology that enables secure and transparent transactions. IT graduates who are skilled in Blockchain can develop secure financial transactions, supply chain management systems, and voting systems.

IoT is a network of physical devices that are connected to the internet and can collect and share data. IT graduates who are skilled in IoT can develop smart home systems, industrial automation systems, and wearable devices.

Cross-Cultural Competence

As global businesses expand their operations into emerging markets, there is a growing demand for professionals who can communicate effectively across cultures. Business graduates should develop their cross-cultural competence by learning about different languages, customs, and business practices.

Data-Driven Decision Making

With the increasing amount of data being generated every day, businesses are looking for professionals who can collect, analyse, and make informed decisions based on data. Business graduates should develop their skills in data analysis, visualisation, and interpretation.

Data-driven decision-making is essential for Business graduates because it enables them to make informed decisions that can drive business growth.

Entrepreneurial Mindset

The rise of entrepreneurship in emerging markets has created new opportunities for startups and small businesses. IT and Business graduates should develop an entrepreneurial mindset by learning about innovation, risk-taking, and problem-solving.

An entrepreneurial mindset is essential for IT and Business graduates because it enables them to think creatively and come up with innovative solutions that can solve real-world problems.

Regional Skills Trends

While global skills trends are important, it’s also essential to understand regional skills trends. Here are some regional skills trends that IT and Business graduates should be aware of:

Myanmar: Language skills in English and Burmese are highly valued, as well as knowledge of the local market. Myanmar is one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, with a growing demand for IT professionals who can develop software applications that can meet the needs of local businesses.

Language skills in English and Burmese are highly valued, as well as knowledge of the local market. Myanmar is one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, with a growing demand for IT professionals who can develop software applications that can meet the needs of local businesses. Ghana: Knowledge of local business practices, language skills in English and local languages, and experience working in the informal sector are highly valued. Ghana is a growing economy with a growing demand for business professionals who can work with local businesses to develop innovative solutions.

Knowledge of local business practices, language skills in English and local languages, and experience working in the informal sector are highly valued. Ghana is a growing economy with a growing demand for business professionals who can work with local businesses to develop innovative solutions. Malawi: IT graduates should have knowledge of software development, while Business graduates should have experience working in the agricultural sector. Malawi is a country with a growing demand for IT professionals who can develop software applications that can improve agricultural productivity.

IT graduates should have knowledge of software development, while Business graduates should have experience working in the agricultural sector. Malawi is a country with a growing demand for IT professionals who can develop software applications that can improve agricultural productivity. Pakistan: Knowledge of local business practices, language skills in English and Urdu, and experience working in the textile industry are highly valued. Pakistan is a country with a growing demand for business professionals who can work with local businesses to develop innovative solutions.

Knowledge of local business practices, language skills in English and Urdu, and experience working in the textile industry are highly valued. Pakistan is a country with a growing demand for business professionals who can work with local businesses to develop innovative solutions. China: IT graduates should have knowledge of software development, while Business graduates should have experience working in international trade. China is a country with a growing demand for IT professionals who can develop software applications that can improve international trade.

IT graduates should have knowledge of software development, while Business graduates should have experience working in international trade. China is a country with a growing demand for IT professionals who can develop software applications that can improve international trade. Mauritius: Knowledge of language skills in English and French, as well as experience working in the tourism, and financial services industry are highly valued. Mauritius is a country with a growing demand for business professionals who can work with local businesses to develop innovative solutions.

Knowledge of language skills in English and French, as well as experience working in the tourism, and financial services industry are highly valued. Mauritius is a country with a growing demand for business professionals who can work with local businesses to develop innovative solutions. Malta: IT graduates should have knowledge of software development, while Business graduates should have experience working in the financial sector. Malta is a country with a growing demand for IT professionals who can develop software applications that can improve financial services.

IT graduates should have knowledge of software development, while Business graduates should have experience working in the financial sector. Malta is a country with a growing demand for IT professionals who can develop software applications that can improve financial services. Saudi Arabia: Knowledge of language skills in Arabic and English, as well as experience working in the oil and gas sector are highly valued. Saudi Arabia is a country with a growing demand for business professionals who can work with local businesses to develop innovative solutions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, adapting to global skill trends is essential for IT and Business graduates in emerging markets. By developing their digital literacy, cross-cultural competence, data-driven decision-making skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and regional skills trends awareness, they can stay ahead of the curve and succeed in a rapidly changing job market.

It’s not just about acquiring new skills; it’s also about understanding how these skills can be applied in different contexts. By understanding regional skills trends and adapting to global skill trends, IT and Business graduates from emerging markets can build a strong foundation for their future careers.

By understanding global skill trends and adapting to regional skills trends, IT and Business graduates from emerging markets can build strong foundations for their future careers.

By Sheetal Choraria, Director of Global Business Development at NCC Education