UniQuest launches admissions locum service to help universities plug short term gaps

Student conversion specialist UniQuest has launched an admissions locum service, providing on-loan experienced admissions practitioners to universities facing short-term resource challenges.

A first for the higher education sector, the service – similar to the NHS bank model – offers a quality, cost-effective alternative to the traditional agency approach.

UniQuest’s dedicated team of admissions professionals can be deployed to provide additional resource during cyclical “pinch-points” or to plug temporary staff absences.

Now live, the locum model circumvents the lengthy training process that often makes traditional short-term staffing solution models, such as recruiting via a temp agency, either unviable or low impact at high cost.

UniQuest’s UK-based team have a combined experience of working at 40 UK universities and with 20 different central record systems/admissions solutions, meaning they are able to instantly add value and boost universities’ admissions capabilities. Individually, each practitioner has a minimum of two years’ experience working in an admissions role.

They are all proficient in key admissions functions, including: qualifications assessment, grade alignment, entry criteria, regulatory compliance, fee structures, background checks, age specifications, GDPR compliance, student route and UKVI regulations, and cultural nuances.

Dave Parrott, Director of Admissions Services at UniQuest, comments:

“This is about providing universities with the right expertise when they need it. In terms of skillset and knowledge base, admissions is a unique function within universities. It takes about 12-18 months for an admissions practitioner to be fully proficient, so if you only require additional support for a few months, you need someone who can hit the ground running.

“Admissions is high-stakes, and it can be costly to get it wrong in such a competitive environment. There are certain points in the cycle where teams have so many overlapping priorities that the applicant experience can be compromised. So, whether it’s adding a bit of extra resource to avoid this, or covering for someone who might be on maternity or sick leave, we’re offering a practical solution to support universities to deliver seamless operations.”

UniQuest’s admissions practitioners all work remotely and will be deployed on a fixed term basis, with UniQuest best matching the skills of the locum staff with the university’s needs. If the university is a repeat user of the service, UniQuest will try to offer the same practitioner again who is already familiar with the university’s processes, systems and team.

UniQuest’s admissions staff have a proven track record of matching the output and quality of internal admissions teams within two weeks.

A recent deployment of six admissions officers to a UniQuest university partner resulted in a 430% year-on-year increase in applicants receiving a decision within two weeks of the UCAS Equal Consideration Deadline. Turn-around time for applicant decisions was reduced from 11 weeks to two, significantly boosting registrations for the university’s upcoming open day, which is a crucial driver for applicant conversion.