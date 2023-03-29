FORMER FILM AND TV PRODUCTION STUDENT LANDS BIG BREAK WITH ITV

A former Film and TV Production student who enjoys “turning ideas into reality” has been given an opportunity of a lifetime with top television presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Hayden Kracke, who studied Creative Media Production (Film and TV) from 2019 – 2021 at HSDC South Downs has already celebrated success in the TV industry, despite still studying at university.

After applying for the work experience talent pool for Lifted Entertainment (ITV Studios Entertainment), Hayden was accepted as one of 50 successful individuals out of 700 applications. Soon after, Hayden was offered a two-week placement on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway which he agreed to without hesitation. As this was an opportunity many can only wish for, Hayden utilised this experience to network and build connections. Not only did he build relationships within the industry, he then impressed ITV executives so much so he was offered the role of Production Runner for an upcoming series of Saturday Night Takeaway which is a huge achievement.

Hayden’s TV credits don’t just stop at Saturday Night Takeaway – he has worked on many other extremely successful shows such as ‘I’m a Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!’ and ‘Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win’ among many others.

During his time at college, Hayden thoroughly enjoyed having creative control.

Hayden added:

“When we were given a brief, we had full creative control and the lectures allowed us to turn their ideas into reality by offering guidance and support”.

“The course enhanced my employability by teaching me some of the most important fundamentals in TV. From the different types of paperwork, to how to research into ideas and how to construct different types of genres”.

When asked what advice he would give to prospective students, Hayden said:

“I would say to just have fun. You rarely in the industry get full creative control of a project and when you are in college, you have the freedom to experiment and make mistakes, which help you learn. Plus, with the guidance from the teachers, you can really learn from the mistakes you make”.

We wish Hayden the best of luck completing his BA (Hons) Digital Television Production degree at Ravensbourne University in London and are excited to hear what is next!

Published in