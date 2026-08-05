Forty Years Of Raising Standards, And Why The Journey Isn’t Over

Forty years is a long time in any industry. In construction, where technologies, regulations and workforce expectations have changed dramatically over the decades, it’s even more remarkable when something remains relevant, respected and relied upon. Last week, as we joined colleagues and industry partners to celebrate 40 years of plant operator certification, I found myself reflecting not just on how far the scheme has come, but why it has endured.

The story of Certificate of Training Achievement (CTA) and Construction Plant Card Scheme (CPCS) is often told through dates, milestones and card designs. Yet the real achievement is something much simpler: for four decades, the scheme has continued to answer a question that matters to every employer and every operator – how do we demonstrate competence in a way that is trusted across the industry?

A scheme built by industry, for industry

When the CTA launched in 1986, the construction sector was very different. Formal plant operator training was far less consistent, and many operators learned through experience alone. CTA introduced a structured approach, setting national standards for training and certification and helping professionalise the role of the plant operator.

What stands out when you look back isn’t just the ambition of the scheme, but the collaboration behind it. Employers, contractors, trade associations, training providers and sector representatives worked together to create a common standard. That industry-led approach wasn’t a marketing slogan. It was the foundation stone.

It remains one of the main reasons the scheme still exists today.

Throughout its evolution from CTA to CPCS in 2003, the sector continued to shape its direction. The move from recognising training and achievement to recognising competence was not imposed from outside the industry; it was driven by people who could see where construction needed to go next.

Competence is never finished

One of the most important lessons from the last 40 years is that competence is not a destination.

When CPCS introduced Red Trained Operator Cards, Blue Competent Operator Cards and the requirement for vocational qualifications, it reflected a growing understanding that competence extends beyond passing a test. It requires experience, ongoing development and evidence that skills remain current.

That principle feels even more relevant today.

Construction is constantly changing. New technologies, alternative fuels, automation, digital systems and evolving safety requirements are reshaping how equipment is operated and managed. At the same time, the industry faces significant workforce challenges, with a need to attract new entrants while retaining valuable experience.

In that environment, competence cannot be treated as a one-off event. It must be maintained, demonstrated and recognised throughout a person’s career.

The schemes that succeed in the future will be those that continue adapting without compromising the standards that give employers confidence.

The next forty years

Anniversaries naturally encourage us to look backwards. Yet the most interesting conversations at last week’s event were not about history. They were about the future.

How do we support a new generation entering the sector? How do we ensure competence frameworks remain relevant as technology evolves? How do we maintain consistency while responding to changing industry needs?

These questions are not new. In many ways, they are the same challenges faced by those who developed CTA four decades ago. The difference is that today’s industry is moving faster than ever.

The good news is that the model which created CTA and CPCS still works. When employers, training providers, operators and industry bodies work together, practical solutions emerge. The scheme has evolved repeatedly over the last 40 years because it has remained connected to the people who use it.

As we celebrate this milestone, we should be proud of what has been achieved. But we should also see it as a reminder that standards are not preserved through history alone. They are maintained through continuous improvement, collaboration and a willingness to adapt.

The construction industry of 2066 will look very different to the one we know today. If CPCS is still celebrating milestones then, it won’t be because it stood still. It will be because, just like it has for the last 40 years, it continued to evolve while staying true to the principle it was founded upon: raising standards and giving industry confidence in the competence of its workforce.

40 years on, that feels like an achievement worth celebrating and a responsibility worth carrying forward.

By Paul Taylor, Head of Card Schemes, NOCN Group