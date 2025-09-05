From classroom to careers: New City College students boost skills with mentoring scheme

Students at New City College have been given unique opportunities to connect with professionals from top industries thanks to the Local Village Network (LVN) programme, which ran across three campuses this year – Hackney, Tower Hamlets, and Hackney Sixth Form.

The LVN Amplify Me and Online Mentoring schemes have supported almost 200 NCC students, giving them the chance to learn directly from business leaders and explore a wide range of career pathways.

Students took part in classroom workshops and visits to company offices, including Amazon, Peel Hunt, Mindshare, Visa, Overbury, Northern Trust and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Through mentoring sessions, the young people developed key employability skills such as communication, networking and confidence-building. At the end of each programme, they presented their personal goals and aspirations to panels of professionals – a milestone that many said boosted their confidence and motivation.

In the one-to-one online mentoring sessions, students were supported to:

Write a revision plan to prepare for their exams

Write a CV that stands out

Practice for interviews

Research jobs and the qualifications needed

Research college courses

Research universities and write a UCAS application

Research what’s needed for an apprenticeship

Research part-time jobs and work experience

Under teacher supervision, and using the bespoke LVN online mentoring platform, students were matched with mentors. The Local Village Network theory of change is that by meeting 10 people outside their our usual sphere of influence, young people can drastically improve their employability prospects.

The impact has been clear:

92% of students said their understanding of job and career options had increased

86% felt more motivated to invest in their future by working hard now

81% reported a better understanding of the world of work

One student summed up the experience by saying:

“The nice conversations I had with the mentors really helped me look at my future in a better view.” Another reflected: “I learnt that networking can benefit you in the real world.”

Teachers also praised the programme for helping students to step out of their comfort zones, while volunteers from major organisations shared insights into their own career journeys – making industries that once felt out of reach more accessible.

With support from 34 partner businesses, the LVN scheme has been transformative for New City College students. Many described feeling more valued, more confident, and better prepared for employment, apprenticeships, or university. NCC is proud to be part of this inspiring initiative, which is helping students to unlock their potential and see a brighter future ahead.