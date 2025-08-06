From TikTok to Tutors: One in Five Teens Now Take Career Cues from Social Media Stars, New Study Reveals

Ahead of A Level results day, a new nationwide poll by Ravensbourne University London shows informal advice eclipsing qualified guidance – potentially exacerbating future skills gaps and impacting chances for social mobility.

Family members are the single biggest influence on young people’s careers decisions (24%), followed by social media influencers/YouTube (21%). Careers advisers rank sixth at 16%.

Fewer than a third (31%) say the guidance they have received was clear and helpful whilst 26 % “don’t know how to get started” on a career.

Only 64% can name a job they want within five years and 55% of UK occupations were not chosen by any respondent, including many well-paid careers.

London, 7 August 2025 – New nationwide research from Ravensbourne University London reveals that informal channels – from family chats to TikTok videos – eclipse formal careers services heightening the chance of future skills gaps.

The survey of 3,000 people aged 16-21 shows that only two-thirds can name a job they hope to do within five years. Of those, almost a quarter first heard about that role from a family member and 21% through social media or YouTube – ahead of teachers, tutors or qualified advisers.

Young people’s experiences of careers advice were found to be lacking, with many stating that they didn’t feel equipped with the information they needed to make informed careers decisions. Fewer than a third of respondents (31%) say previous advice was clear and helpful and just 42% understand the pathway from education to industry. A striking 55% of occupations in the UK were not chosen by any respondent, including many well paid but less well-known roles, pointing to a potential looming skills mismatch if the situation is not addressed.

When asked where they would like to get careers guidance in future, young people put paid work-experience placements top (22%), suggesting that greater opportunities for careers placements could go some way to resolving the challenges. This is particularly relevant for sectors where skills gaps already prevail or those where there are lots of emerging new roles that people might not be aware of, in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainability.

Jon Kingsbury, Vice Chancellor – Ravensbourne University London said:

“Lack of access to up-to-date information about job roles and skills continues to hold back too many talented young people across the UK, stifling the opportunity for social mobility. At Ravensbourne University London, we work closely with industry to understand the rapidly evolving skills needs and provide our students with improved access to work-based learning, helping them into well-paid, future-facing roles.

“Only by working together across education, industry and careers services can we bridge the information gap, open up opportunity and ensure that the next generation enters the workforce with the confidence, skills and direction they deserve.”

Economic modellers Lightcast provided all of the labour market data for the report.

Andy Durman – Executive Vice President, Global Business Unit Lightcast said:

“The labour market is becoming ever more complex and is experiencing unprecedented rates of change. It is becoming ever more challenging for current and future workers to navigate the exciting emerging opportunities, and steer away from the inherent threats, that such change brings to the world of work. It is imperative that we equip our next generation of workers with a clear understanding of the future of work, and through their native medium of information gathering, to ensure their career and education decision-making keeps pace with labour market realities”.

The research report from Ravensbourne University London makes a number of recommendations, these include;

For employers

Engage proactively with the education system by providing structured, paid work placements, mentoring and micro-placements, especially in emerging sectors.

Capitalise on youth-friendly communication (i.e. social media, short-form videos, day-in-the-life stories), particularly to showcase lesser-known jobs to young talent.

For Government