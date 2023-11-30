Further Education Lecturer recognised in Oscars of UK Teaching awards show

Rachel Bown, a teacher at Fairfield Farm College in Wiltshire was announced as the gold winner of the Award for Further Education Lecturer of the Year at Saturday’s 2023 Pearson National Teaching Awards, considered the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession.

Rachel was nominated and selected as the gold award winner amongst thousands of nominees based on her inspirational teaching, contributions to her school and community, and influence among colleagues, as assessed by judges.

A SEND PE Practitioner, Rachel has personalised PE experiences for all her pupils. From setting up individual goals to customising life skill sessions and supporting other institutions to remove barriers for SEND students, she has changed the education experience for many students throughout Wiltshire. In her personal life, Rachel was diagnosed in 2017 with a brain tumour whilst teaching, and she not only overcame the medical hardship of this but now proudly races for Team GB in Triathlon.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration that honours the outstanding achievements of educators across the UK. It’s run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity now in its 25th year, and sponsored by Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. These awards celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles of teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators. With an inspiring lineup of winners in 2023 there is also an opportunity for educators across the country to be recognised in the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Entries are now open and submissions can be made through the Pearson National Teaching Awards website.

