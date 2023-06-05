Future Film Focus: Digital Skills 2023: Creating Opportunities for Young Creatives in East London

E17 Films and Emerging Talent CIC and Foundation for Future London, in association with Waltham Forest College, present Future Film Focus: Digital Skills 2023, a joint venture to promote emerging young talent in the creative industries.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 15th November 2023, 2pm – 5pm at Waltham Forest College, situated in the heart of Waltham Forest.

The event will compose of the “Be Inspired” panel, young creatives in their first or second role in film, television, or creative industries. The second “Be Strategic” panel will feature national skills agencies and large-scale employers, training agencies and mentor networks for young people interested in post-production and digital skills needed for roles in editing, special effects, visual effects, animation, virtual reality, 3D design, gaming and others.

Liza Fletcher, Co-Director of E17 Films CIC and founder of the Future Film Focus strand, commented:

“This year’s event will focus on reaching out to under-represented communities who identify as neurodivergent and dyslexic with creative skills. I am delighted to have the support of Foundation for Future London and Waltham Forest College, which allows us to train a cohort of up to 45 students to deliver an event, which provides life-changing opportunities to young creatives from across East London.”

Waltham Forest College students are set to gain transferrable skills and invaluable work experience from event planning and organising. Students will receive 3 months of training leading up to the event in event management, hospitality, social media, event filming evaluation and monitoring and photography. In addition, they will also receive training from industry experts and professionals to help develop and improve their career prospects.

Janet Gardner, CEO and Principal of Waltham Forest College, says:

“Waltham Forest College is delighted to partner with Future Film Focus. This exciting event will bring together key employers and professionals and showcase the career opportunities available to young people in the Digital Sectors.”

Published in