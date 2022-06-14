Games Development trio named as finalists in the BAFTA Awards

CRC Games Development students are announced as finalists in the BAFTA Young Games Developer Awards 2022.

After submitting their mid-year project as an entry in the category of 15-18 Games Maker, the trio were thrilled to discover they were one of ten entries for the 2022 BAFTA Award.

Jonathan Scoffin (18), Benjamin Steele (16) and Nathan Puller (16) are in the first year of the Level 3 Ext Diploma in Creative Media Production (Games Development) and in the Autumn term they were given a project to design a third person game.

Jonathan said, “We had free reign on the game concept, and I re-visited an idea I had been exploring a few years ago. I presented the idea to Nathan and Ben, and we agreed to take it forward.”

The trio spent their Autumn term working on Deep Sea Scuttle, a two-player game in which each player must successfully navigate their pirate ship to a treasure island before their opponent.

Each player can hinder their opponents progress by aiming and firing cannons to cause maximum damage. Players can repair damage to their own ship by directing their captain and the ships position can be controlled to utilise wind speed and avoid obstacles, such as rocks.

Nathan added, “We handed our project in and our Tutor Michael said that he was really impressed. We were encouraged to enter the game into the BAFTA 15-18 YGD Game Maker Award, but we weren’t sure.” The team of games designers agreed to enter their game and in March they submitted their entry. In June they received the exciting news that their entry had been taken forward. Ben commented, “If it wasn’t for our tutor Michael, we wouldn’t have known about the BAFTA Awards, and even if we had we wouldn’t have had the confidence to enter our game without his support and encouragement.”

As finalists, Jonathan, Nathan, and Ben will now receive mentorship from an industry sponsor to develop their knowledge and skills, and they will receive a digital gift basket and invitation to online tutorials.

The trio concluded, “It feels pretty wild to have reached the finals. We weren’t expecting much to come of this, but it has and it provides us with a pathway into the industry. The achievement is amazing for our portfolios, and to win would be fantastic.

We can see snapshots of the other finalist’s entries and the competition is tough. We will watch the ceremony at home, on an online chat with each other so that we hear the announcement of the winning entry together.”

The final will take place on 30th June in a live stream event.

