Gold star recognition for healthcare worker’s dedication to work-based learning

ACT learner, Ifeoluwa Anipupo, was recognised as the Essential Skills Learner of the Year at the annual Success Through Skills Awards.

The awards, which took place at Cardiff and Vale College, celebrate learners, tutors, employers and businesses who have helped promote work-based learning across Wales.

The awards were created to recognise the importance of apprenticeships and work-based learning, not just as a valid education and career pathway for individuals but as an operational tool for employers.

Ifeoluwa was awarded gold in recognition of her dedication to her studies. Since enrolling, she completed all of her essential skills qualifications in just two and a half months – an incredible accomplishment considering the target is typically nine months. Her achievement was even more remarkable given that she is an English Second Language learner.

Her qualifications covered communications, application of numeracy and digital literacy, all of which she approached with focus and enthusiasm.

Speaking about her award win, Ifeoluwa said: “I feel amazing winning the Essential Skills Learner of the Year award as it’s a moment of validation and recognition of my hard work and dedication.”

Ifeoluwa is currently working as a housekeeper at University Hospital Llandough, where she helps maintain a clean and safe environment for patients, staff and visitors.

Her Essential Skills form part of her Level 2 Facilities in Healthcare qualification and has equipped her with skills that she applies daily.

“The qualifications have equipped me with improved skills, such as effective communication and open-minded collaboration with my colleagues and patients,” she explained.

“I enrolled for the Level 2 Facilities in Healthcare course to enhance my skills and knowledge in healthcare, contribute to delivering high-quality services, develop valuable skills like communication and problem solving, which are essential for career growth and provide excellent support to my organisation.”

Throughout her programme, Ifeoluwa attended every session, arriving prepared and fully engaged; an impressive achievement considering that many learners typically miss at least one session.

Reflecting on the course content, she found digital literacy and communication particularly engaging.

“All the courses are relevant but I found the digital literacy and communication courses very interesting, most especially during the group discussion and assessment,” she said.

Ifeoluwa has already been able to apply her learning directly into her role’s responsibilities.

“I have been able to implement some of the skills and knowledge from the course into my daily tasks. For example, I have improved in areas such as infection control and prevention, health and safety and effective communication skills.

She also praised the support she received from ACT throughout her apprenticeship journey.

“[My tutors and assessors] always provided guidance on my apprenticeship pathway and helped with resources and study materials,” she said. “Their support has been really helpful in balancing work and study life.”

Her employer echoed this positive sentiment, describing her as a valued member of the Housekeeping Department since joining in the spring of last year. They praised her consistently high cleaning standards, professionalism, and commitment to completing all mandatory training in a timely and effective manner.

They added that over the past seven months, she has demonstrated dedication to maintaining required standards and upholding organisational values and behaviours, with her achievements described as “truly well deserved.”

Looking ahead, Ifeoluwa is focused on continuing her professional development and expanding her contribution within the healthcare sector.

“I am working towards improving my skills and knowledge through courses like this one and I am hoping to take on more responsibilities. In the long term, I would love to contribute more significantly to the hospital’s operations and explore other healthcare clinical and administration roles in the future.”

Asked what she would say to others considering the course, she added:

“I would recommend the course because it offers a great opportunity to boost your skills and confidence in healthcare facilities services. You will learn skills that directly apply to your job, it’s a solid step for career growth, and you receive support from ACT throughout the course.”