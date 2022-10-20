Grant Thornton welcomes record number of school leavers onto apprenticeship programme

This year, leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has more than doubled the number of trainees joining the firm’s school leaver apprenticeship programme, welcoming a record 193 new recruits, up from 90 in 2021.

The firm, which was named in the top 10 of the Department for Education’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in 2022, aims to reach a 50:50 split in its trainee hire population between university graduates and those joining straight from school in the coming years.

The firm has also welcomed a record number across its broader trainee intake in 2022, with a combined 461 new graduates and school leavers joining across the country.

Perry Burton, Head of People and Brand, Grant Thornton UK LLP, said:

“At Grant Thornton, we recognise the importance of investing in the next generation and the value that this has for our business and the future of the industry. This is why we’re committed to supporting the best young talent and developing a culture that engages our graduates and school leavers to help them kickstart their careers and fulfil their potential.

“We’re passionate about promoting how apprenticeships provide a valuable and effective route for young people straight from school to become trusted business and financial advisers. They’re a great way to promote social mobility in our communities while ensuring a pipeline of highly skilled and diverse talent is joining the firm, enabling us to provide the best quality service with teams that reflect the clients we work with.”

Olivia Hunt has joined Grant Thornton’s Birmingham office as an Audit Associate on its school leaver programme having studied Psychology, Economics and Biology in her A-Levels. Olivia said:

“The different roles and experiences the firm has to offer to school leavers like myself provides the perfect environment to learn so much invaluable knowledge, ultimately accelerating my future career in audit.”

