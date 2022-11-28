Groundbreaking training courses for security staff launching to upskill workforce and keep Greater Manchester safe

NEW training courses for security staff are set to launch in Greater Manchester as part of the city-region’s pioneering Skills for Growth programme.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has awarded a contract to New Generation Training and Consultancy Ltd (NGTC) to launch the NextGen Security and Events training programme, which has been made possible through funding from the European Social Fund.

The organisation will deliver bespoke training, designed in partnership with employers, to plug skills gaps they are struggling to fill. These courses will also work towards keeping the city-region safe, with NGTC training security staff in skills to protect residents attending events at leisure venues across Greater Manchester.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, Greater Manchester’s Lead for Education, Work, Skills, Apprenticeships and Digital, said:

“Greater Manchester’s Skills for Growth programme continues to expand, and it is fantastic that security staff are being given the opportunity to upskill through these fully funded training programmes.

“These courses will future-proof the leisure, tourism, security and events sectors for years to come by developing staff and enhancing recruitment activity.

“Upskilling our security staff will also help to improve the safety of our residents as they enjoy the city-region’s many cultural and leisure events.”

NGTC Ltd has been awarded approximately £300k to support the leisure, tourism, security and events sector. These programmes have been designed for security supervisors and managers working at events in stadiums, festivals, theatres and shopping centres to gain Spectator Safety qualifications.

As part of the qualifications, NGTC will work with partners such as the National Office for Counter Terrorism and Greater Manchester Police to organise training sessions in Action Counters Terrorism modules. These speciality Counter Terrorism modules have been tailored to educate staff in responding to terrorist related threats.

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester, said:

“Security staff are often the forgotten cog in the night time economy, but are crucial to its existence and the safety of all involved. I’m extremely pleased to see the introduction of these training programmes for Greater Manchester employees and they will go an enormous way to upskilling and supporting this important sector.”

Joe Wooder, Business Development Manager at NGTC, said:

“The NextGen Security & Events programme is a unique opportunity for Greater Manchester employers to access support for qualifications not previously supported through funding. We’re delighted to be able to offer higher level qualifications to support our sector, businesses, and staff across Greater Manchester with a project that will leave a lasting legacy for years to come.”

GMCA invited organisations to submit their own innovative solutions to upskill and reskill employees in the city-region, in response to employers who have continually highlighted they struggle to find the technical skills required to grow their businesses.

Industries that will be supported through the new programmes include the leisure sector, creative and cultural industry, construction, blue light services, green economy as well as HR, customer services and the digital industry.

The Skills for Growth programme is available as a result of GMCA securing funding from the European Social Fund to deliver a three-year programme, working in partnership with businesses and training providers to create new learning opportunities for employed residents in the city-region.

Throughout the programme, GMCA has gathered intelligence from businesses, which has been used to shape new training programmes.

