Haryana Polytechnic Board Celebrates Student Achievements in NOCN International UK Diploma Program

The Haryana Board of Technical Education hosted a historic graduation ceremony at the Government Women’s Technical Institute Faridabad, to celebrate the accomplishments of students from Government Polytechnic Institutes in Faridabad and Sonipat who have successfully completed the NOCN Level 5 International UK Diploma in two engineering disciplines.

Mr. Rajesh Goyal, Secretary of the Haryana Board of Technical Education Department, was the chief guest at the ceremony. While addressing delegates, Mr. Goyal highlighted the significance of the NOCN International Diploma Program, being the pioneering initiative of any State Board to incorporate employability modules as envisaged in India’s National Education Policy 2022.

He was pleased at the feedback about the NOCN program shared by faculty and students. He expressed enthusiasm for the program’s success and emphasized its potential continuation, opening avenues for students to pursue higher education at the international level.

Both Faridabad and Sonipat Technical Institutes thanked Dr Sunil Abrol, India Head, NOCN, for all the support in running the NOCN International Diploma and reported that he had been a great support towards success for the students. They felt that there would be considerable benefits to students in making them employable in India and overseas and recommended HSBTE for a wider roll-out of the NOCN Diploma in other Institutes and curriculum areas.

The NOCN International Diploma covers six key engineering disciplines, offering opportunities for career progression and further study at a higher technical and professional level. The diploma is Ofqual recognised, making students eligible for employment in relevant job roles in GCC countries and the UK / Europe. It also provides lateral entry to the second year of many three-year Engineering Degree programmes in the UK and other countries.

Graham Hasting-Evans, NOCN Group Chief Executive, attended the event as part of a three-week visit to India, where he met with government officials, universities, and training organisations to discuss skills in the region.

He commented,

“We are thrilled to witness the remarkable achievements of Haryana Polytechnic students in the NOCN Level 5 International UK Diploma. The acquired skills not only contribute to personal growth but also provide international recognition in their respective fields.”

