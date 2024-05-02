Hayley Pells recognised in the Autocar Great Women 2024 Top 100

IMI (@The_IMI) Policy and Public Affairs Lead named in the Government Affairs category

Recognising her role in leading the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) to drive change and tackle industry challenges, Hayley Pells has been named in the Autocar Great Women 2024 Top 100 in the Government Affairs category. Hayley joined the IMI in 2022 following more than 16 years hands-on experience in the automotive workplace as a portfolio technician and running an independent garage. Since joining the IMI she has directed the automotive professional body’s policy activities, gathering and presenting insight for government and all other key stakeholders.

As a member of the Expert Working Group for Government for MOT Reform, Hayley was instrumental in collecting the evidence that resulted in the Government’s Consultation concluding that vehicles should continue to undergo their first MOT at 3 years and then every subsequent year. She also led the IMI’s response to the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Order from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and is an Executive Committee Member of the Industry and Parliamentary Trust and an Expert for The Skills Commission for the latest research inquiry, entitled “Skills 2030: A World-Class Skills System”.

“As the Policy and Public Affairs Lead for the Institute of the Motor Industry, Hayley is highly knowledgeable and respected, and fully deserving of this recognition,” said Steve Nash, CEO of the IMI. “Working with multiple organisations, Hayley demonstrates her passion for the automotive sector, especially for education, continually voicing and amplifying her belief that opportunity should be widely available for all who seek it. This award is a testament to Hayley’s personal achievements in serving the automotive sector – governing bodies, businesses and motorists – and the knowledge she has gained on that journey. These attributes continue to prove invaluable to the IMI and the industry in driving positive political and sector change.”

Haymarket Automotive, managing director, Rachael Prasher commented: “We’re thrilled to recognise Hayley in this year’s Autocar Great Women Top 100. Her position at the IMI leading public and policy affairs and overseeing all Government liaison has had a significant impact on the industry and education within it. Her success is a huge inspiration to future leaders in this field. Congratulations Hayley.”

Hayley added: “I am honoured to have been named in these awards alongside truly inspirational women, all making a positive, valuable difference to our sector. The automotive industry is undergoing rapid technological transformation, and my team and I are committed to working with the wider industry to advocate for and shape policies that support innovation. We are especially excited about areas such autonomous driving, connectivity, and mobility solutions, and helping to make sure private transport solutions are enjoyable, affordable, and safe today and in the future. I hope this accolade can help inspire other women, demonstrating that there is a place for them in the automotive industry, and they too can make a difference.”