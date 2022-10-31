Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

HGV recruitment event at Telford College is a big success

Telford College October 31, 2022
0 Comments
A Telford College event showcasing career opportunities in the road haulage industry has been declared a great success.

Haulage companies from across the region brought demonstration vehicles onto the campus, and more than 100 people dropped in to take a look at them – and find out about the college’s programme of short courses for HGV training.

The event coincided with National Lorry Week, the Road Haulage Association’s annual campaign to raise awareness of career opportunities in the industry.

Simon Priest, the RHA’s area manager, said:

“National Lorry Week is an event we created to celebrate the industry and all the things it does for the country. Around 98% of all products are transported via truck.

“We teamed up with Telford College to introduce people into the industry due to the shortage of drivers. Hopefully we’ll be able to reduce the shortage and make sure that we give people the potential to have a great career with great salary prospects.”

Telford College worked with the local job centre teams to promote the event, which drew people from across the West Midlands.

Among the haulage companies and training organisations which attended were Hawkins Transport, AR Richards from Stoke Heath, Longmynd Travel, Little Pot Transport, DPD, Dulson and GTG.

John Renshaw, employability business programme manager at Telford College, said:

“This unique and free networking event was open to both employers and individuals.

“The RHA delivered a presentation about the variety of jobs available in the logistics sector, and for the college it was a chance to promote our Sector-based Work Academy courses for HGB and FLT licences.”

The courses range from one week to three weeks and are fully funded for those who are aged 19 plus, unemployed, or on an annual salary of less than £18,525.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Telford College

