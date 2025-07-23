How learning BSL has helped a Cardiff sergeant strengthen community policing 

Police Sergeant Bleddyn Jones, a member of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Cardiff, has been putting a new skill to the test to boost engagement in the community.

Bleddyn has recently completed a Level 1 qualification in British Sign Language with training provider ALS. He is now finding new ways to connect with people who might otherwise struggle to be heard.

“Engaging with our communities and being able to speak to people is probably the most important part of policing,” he explained.

Bleddyn manages a team of police officers and community support officers, working closely with residents, schools, businesses, and community groups to address local issues. His role is all about visibility and approachability, qualities that are often challenged when communication barriers are in place.

“For years, BSL has been something on my to-do list,” Bleddyn said. “I remember my sister learning BSL when I was a child and found it interesting. It’s always been an interest of mine, but juggling a course alongside work and home life made it difficult.”

Bleddyn’s motivation to learn wasn’t just personal, he saw the professional benefits too. “There have been occasions where I’ve been unable to engage with or speak to somebody because of a barrier to communication,” he explained. “It’s frustrating for the individual who might want help, and frustrating for someone like me who wants to make that process as easy as possible.”

Talking about the learner journey, Bleddyn said: “I really enjoyed it. I could see my own progress week-on-week. Our trainers, Sarah and Simon, were fantastic, always there supporting us. Being taught in silence was strange at first, but it helped me concentrate. I think it actually helped me learn better.

He explained: “It’s opened my eyes to how isolating it can be for someone [who is deaf] in a world that communicates through spoken word. The deaf or hard of hearing can feel ignored and not included.”

Talking about the importance of learning the skill, Bleddyn said: “Just being able to greet someone, it’s such a simple thing, but it shows respect and willingness to engage.

“Lots of people say they’d love to learn another language and I just have. It’s a great way to challenge yourself, stimulate your mind, and make a real difference in the way you serve your community.”

