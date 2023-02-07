How to make your apprenticeship application stand-out

Leaving school, college or university and applying for your first job can be daunting, especially at a time of economic uncertainty. But there are plenty of options out there. In particular, engineering and technology-based roles are becoming more and more popular, thanks in part to the strength of the industry but also as they are seen as a future-proof career choice.

BAE Systems recruits for thousands of entry level positions every year; whether that’s straight out of school, college or graduate roles. The business strives to offer a diverse range of early careers opportunities, with routes for both traditional academic studies and more vocational avenues such as T-Levels. So, we’ve rounded up some of our best advice from our recruitment team to help your application stand out from the crowd.

Have confidence in yourself:

Going through an application process can be daunting and it’s only natural to question yourself, especially if you’re applying for your first role.

There’s no such thing as a conventional route into an engineering or technology career and the industry thrives on hiring people with different skills and viewpoints – focus on what will make you a great hire. Remember, no one is expecting you to be perfect or have vast experience, companies are focused on your potential at entry level.

For example, Joshua Sandat, Embedded Electronics Systems Apprentice at BAE Systems, said:

“Everyone’s education is relatively similar. It’s the extra things you do that make you stand out. I designed a new shish kebab machine which is in a restaurant in London. It’s now patented and might go global as the owner had a few of those built. There is a lot you can do to stand out, for me it was the additional projects I did outside of school which helped to enhance my application to BAE Systems.”

Do your research:

While you don’t need to memorise the entire history and breadth of the company you’re applying to, you do need to do some research. Make sure you have a good understanding of what the company does, the industry it sits in and what the role you’re applying for involves. Depending how far in advance you’re searching, try and secure any relevant work experience you can in your chosen field.

Social media channels are just as useful in getting to know a company and its people as the official website pages. And, take notice of any employee case studies as they will give you a flavour of what you can expect.

Make sure to reference this knowledge and research when you’re at application and interview stage.

Show your passion for technology:

Engineering and technology is an exciting industry to be in as it shapes every aspect of our day to day lives. If applying for a role in the sector, make sure to demonstrate your tech-savviness throughout the process. Remember, it’s not all about coding and developing either – the industry requires a range of skills.

In your application, make sure to highlight what areas of technology excite you and why; these could be current developments or future trends.

Ask questions:

Whether it’s at an in-person interview or on an assessment day, remember that asking questions shows you’re engaged and want to learn more. You can ask about training and development opportunities, the company’s viewpoint on a topic or the interviewer’s own experience at the company – candidates who are engaged and ask questions throughout the process always stand out.

Highlight your key skills:

It’s important to highlight skills alongside any qualifications you have. Recruiters look at the ‘Personal Achievements’ section just as closely as they look at qualifications.

You can discuss points on how you managed your own time by completing a big coursework project, or taught yourself a new skill outside of school. Give specific, detailed examples and answer the open-ended questions – what you did, why you did it, how you achieved it etc.

Audit your social media:

Social media can be a great tool during the job application process – from following leaders at the company you’re applying for on LinkedIn or joining some networking groups with other candidates.

However, social media can also be a revealing window into our lives. Before applying for a company take some time to audit your social media accounts, review the privacy settings and remove anything you wouldn’t want a potential future employer to see.

