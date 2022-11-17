Hundreds of construction workers set to benefit from fully-funded training opportunities

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has awarded SB Skills Solutions funding as part of its three-year Skills for Growth programme, which has been made possible through funding from the European Social Fund.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has awarded SB Skills Solutions funding as part of its three-year Skills for Growth programme, which has been made possible through funding from the European Social Fund.

The courses will support a minimum of 400 people working in construction to develop new skills in leadership, management and technical skills.

SB Skills Solutions have created the courses in partnership with employers to plug skills gaps in the city-region.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, Greater Manchester’s Lead for Education, Work, Skills, Apprenticeships and Digital, said: “Employers continue to highlight a lack of technical skills in the construction industry. These new Skills for Growth training programmes aim to help employers enhance their workforce, while also enabling individuals to build their own professional skills. “Skills for Growth continues to grow, and we now have an array of courses available to support employers and employees in the construction industry, ranging from support for team leaders to those working in Operations.”

SB Skills Solutions Skills has been awarded £504,000 to deliver diplomas to support construction workers. The courses available include:

Level 3 Diploma for Team Leaders and Supervisors

Level 5 Diploma for Operations or Departmental Managers

Level 4 Diploma in Controlling Lifting Operations, Lift Supervisor

Level 5 Diploma in Controlling Lifting Operations, Planning Lifts

The qualifications aim to help employees develop team leader and technical skills, guiding them towards higher level management roles.

Neil Beaumont, Director of SB Skills Solutions Ltd, said: “We are delighted and honoured to have been selected by Greater Manchester Combined Authority as one of their key delivery partners on Skills for Growth. “SB Skills Solutions Ltd are fully committed to making a difference to employers and employees within the Greater Manchester region, especially during these unsettling times.”

GMCA invited organisations to submit their own innovative solutions to upskill and reskill employees in the city-region in response to employers who have continually highlighted they struggle to find the technical skills required to grow their businesses.

The Skills for Growth programme is available as a result of GMCA securing funding from the European Social Fund to deliver a three-year programme, working in partnership with businesses and training providers to create new learning opportunities for employed residents in the city-region.

Throughout the programme, GMCA has gathered intelligence from businesses, which is used to shape new training programmes.

