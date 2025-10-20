Impact Futures rebrands as tend™: Careers with heart, skills with purpose

New identity signals sharper focus on health and social care, strengthening support for learners and employers

Impact Futures has today announced its official rebrand to tend™, marking the next stage of its journey as a dedicated training provider for the healthcare and social care sectors.

The rebrand brings a new name, identity and vision, while retaining the expertise, people and programmes that have made Impact Futures a trusted provider across the UK. This change represents a clearer focus on the organisation’s mission to champion the people and skills behind the country’s most vital services. tend™’s promise is simple: Careers with heart, skills with purpose.

Simon Rouse, Chief Executive of tend™, said:

“tend™ is all about careers with heart and skills with purpose. The health and social care sector deserves a training partner that truly understands its unique challenges. tend™ is dedicated solely to these sectors, we’re not a generic provider. We want tend™ to be the client’s partner and the learner’s partner of choice.”

Simon continued:

“We want every learner to become a tend-trained™ professional, supporting every stage of the journey from learner to leader.”

tend™ will continue to deliver apprenticeships, diplomas, and leadership pathways, co-designed with employers to meet sector needs. With a commitment to individualised learning and frontline expertise, tend™ is setting a new benchmark for training in health and social care.

Kelly-Marie Harris, Chief Growth Officer of tend™, added:

“Rebranding as tend™ is more than a new name, it reflects our commitment and focus to the health and adult care sectors. These are industries under huge pressure, and our role is to stand alongside employers to help them attract, retain and develop their people. tend™ is about giving organisations confidence and giving professionals the chance to progress at every stage of their career. Together, we are building the skills Britain needs to care.”

To support this new chapter, tend™ has recently relocated its headquarters to Birmingham city centre. The move provides significantly expanded floor space, enabling greater collaboration across teams and creating a modern, flexible environment to drive innovation. The relocation has also supported an increase in headcount, strengthening tend™’s capacity to deliver high-quality training programmes and reinforcing its commitment to investment in the region.

With the rebrand, tend™ will remain part of Impact Futures Group, continuing its mission to support Britain’s critical service sectors by developing a new generation of tend-trained™ professionals, learners equipped not only with technical expertise but with the values that make a real difference in people’s lives.