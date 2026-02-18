In-Comm partners with Hoffmann Group to support the next generation of engineers

Hundreds of future engineers are set to benefit from an exciting new partnership between one of the UK’s leading training providers and Hoffmann Group UK.

In-Comm Training, which offers apprenticeships and upskilling courses at academies in Telford and Aldridge, has been gifted a selection of Garant cabinets and cleaning stations by the industrial tooling manufacturer and supplier in a bid to boost best practice on the shopfloor.

The focus will be on encouraging adoption of 5S (short for sort, set in order, shine, standardise and sustain), a workplace methodology that focuses on optimising productivity, minimising waste and maximising team morale through an efficient workspace.

However, before apprentices can begin to organise and increase their productivity, having the facilities to properly ‘5s’ a workspace is vital.

“Our partnership with Hoffmann Group gives learners the perfect opportunity to cultivate the skills and qualities required to work on a busy and professional shopfloor,” explained Ashley Wainwright, Engineering Academy Lead for In-Comm Training in Telford.

“Learning to be an engineer isn’t just about the knowledge, it’s also about behaviours and, in particular, the importance of keeping a workshop organised.”

He continued:

“Storage cabinets from Garant, Hoffmann Group’s exclusive brand, are modular and produced with 5S in mind. With a variety of shelf configurations and the option to add perforated panels for additional storage, it is a perfect fit for training the next generation of engineers.”

In-Comm Training is committed to ‘bridging the skills gap’ by equipping businesses and individuals with industry competencies, fostering a workforce prepared to meet the challenges of modern-day manufacturing.

With state-of-the-art academies in the Black Country and Shropshire, the provider gives more than 700 companies access to employer-led apprenticeships, upskilling courses and consultancy every year.

Ashley, a former In-Comm apprentice who spent seven years in industry before returning in 2023, continued:

“When I was learning, I wasn’t exposed to the high-pressure environment that working directly for industry offers. This is why ensuring we equip apprentices with vital skills required for working on the shopfloor is so vital for futureproofing their careers.

“Partnerships, like the one we have with Hoffmann Group, give learners access to high-quality industry equipment that allows them to take ownership of tooling and ensures safe storage.”

Prior to attaining the Garant cabinets, In-Comm Training’s Fluid Power area had a lack of storage, which led to difficulties when storing tools on work surfaces.

Ashley quickly identified the issue and installed the specialist storage equipment, which immediately eliminated the quantity of damaged hydraulic hoses and manufactured components, whilst also promoting the standards of the 5S methodology.

“We understand the importance of a tidy workspace for optimum efficiency as a manufacturer ourselves,” added Yasmin Williams, Workstations and Storage Specialist at Hoffmann Group UK.

“Our business is passionate about developing the next generation of engineers and this is reflected in the relationship with In-Comm Training. Effectively, the equipment we are supplying is helping learners adopt best practice and those learners could well become the Engineering Directors of the future.”

Ashley concluded:

“Learners are spending more time learning rather than searching for things. The equipment from Hoffmann Group UK has had a massive effect on budding engineers taking ownership of their workspaces and developing the 5S mentality.”