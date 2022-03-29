Innovative free course launched to prepare students for higher education

Fife College is launching an innovative new course to help prepare students for life at university or college.

The new ‘Preparing for Higher Education’ course is free to take part in, and is designed to smooth out the path between school and starting an HNC, HND or degree course.

The course will also help those older students who have been out of education for some time but are making a return which they might otherwise find daunting.

The course will be delivered by the College in partnership with a range of universities, including Abertay, Edinburgh Napier, Heriot-Watt, Queen Margaret, Robert Gordon and St Andrews.

The three week course will give students a chance to ask any questions they have about college or university and includes a range of interactive workshop sessions.

And with the course being delivered fully online with opportunities for face-to-face sessions, it means individuals from around Scotland can enrol and find out how their upcoming studies differ from what they’ve done before.

Kay Wheat, Director of the Faculty of Care, Social Science and Education at Fife College, commented:

“This is a really innovative new course that will be able to help out anyone who is feeling apprehensive about starting their studies at university or college.

“We know that a lot of students find that this is quite a daunting step to make, especially if they have no experience of studying at that level.

“This course will help assuage those fears, while providing practical information and advice on how to make the most of the fantastic opportunity they have ahead of them.

“We’ve got a number of great institutions partnering with us on this course, and we’re confident this course will be able to help everyone who enrols.

“And with it being delivered online, it means it’s open to students from across the country to apply to.”

