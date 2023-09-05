Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales Launch SkillsFest for Professional Workers

The Developing Excellence SkillsFest, is a series of exciting CPD events that aim to raise the skills, standards and knowledge across education and industry in Wales.

The week-long event launching in October will be delivered by experts from both industry and education and will see hands-on training delivered across a variety of vocational subjects to professionals across Wales.

The Culinary Arts workshop will be led by renowned chef Hywel Griffith, owner and director of Michelin star restaurant Beach House in Oxwich and previous competitor on Great British Menu.

While the Automotive Technology course will be led by WorldSkills São Paulo 2015 participant Elijah Sumner, who since competing runs his own business, Sumner Automotive.

With a focus on excellence and raising skills, the workshops will focus on aligning standards to regional, national, and international requirements.

Workshops are designed to stretch and challenge tutors, employers, and assessors, enabling them to take back learnings and deliver excellence to the next generation of the vocational workforce.

There will be a blend of face-to-face training alongside elements of remote delivery, with a key focus on resources being available to support the delivery in the classroom.

Through engagement in these workshops, there will hopefully be more highly skilled individuals taking part in competitions; increased knowledge and understanding from professionals in the sector and a stronger and more efficient future workforce.

Huw Morgan, Catering Lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion said:

“Inspiring Skills workshops are a big advantage for us as educators to bring back skills and practices to the college and use with all the students within our curriculum.”

