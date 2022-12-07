International Make-up Artist Gives Masterclass to Budding Bradford College Talent 

Bradford School of Art degree students were treated to an exclusive two-day workshop by internationally acclaimed make-up artist, Yasmin Heinz.



The BA (Hons) in Media Make-up with Special Effects (SFX) students spent two days with Yasmin, hearing about her inspiring career and watching her demonstrate iconic fashion-show looks for Spring/Summer 2023.

Previously based in New York and Paris, Yasmin now works in London at the cutting edge of runway shows, music videos, and global advertising campaigns. She has collaborated on an international stage alongside the likes of Alexander McQueen and Jean Paul Gaultier and produced stunning make-up for Dita von Teese to Eva Herzigová.



The renowned make-up artist stressed the importance of portfolios and networking, social media, gaining work experience, and essential kit and products. Yasmin used examples from her published material and stunning book ‘Elements: The Art of Make-Up,’ which sold out on Amazon after just two days.



Lisa Dawkins, a Bradford College Media Make-up Lecturer and Emmerdale make-up artist, said:

“This event is something we’ve been trying to collaborate on for the last few years, but because of COVID-19, it didn’t happen. So, this is a couple of years in the making. Yasmin recently brought a book out about her work, and she wanted to share her knowledge of the industry.



“These are areas of the industry that our students are very interested in but some of the hardest areas in which to work. So, the idea is for Yasmin to talk them through exactly how she started, what she did to get to where she is today, and also the challenges and the trends that can impact make-up artists in general.”



Inspired by Yasmin’s tuition, the degree students spent two hours each afternoon in a practical make-up workshop creating their own designs on student models ready for a portfolio fashion shoot in the college studio.



Lisa continued:

“Students can do things like research and watch YouTube videos about what is expected of them, but when you actually have professionals coming in, it gives students a chance to stop and think about the hard work that’s required. It can act as a bit of a reality check and help spark thoughts about how they’re going to be successful and what they need to do to get there.



“I tell our students that they have to get out there and look for opportunities. They don’t come to you. But the industry is massive and can open up all sorts of exciting opportunities in TV, film, theatre, prosthetics, special FX and so on. Some of our former students have gone on to freelance and others are employed by international theatre companies to the likes of Netflix.”

With Bradford set to be the UK City of Culture in 2025, addressing skills gaps in the creative industries is more important than ever. In 2021, research produced using National Lottery funds awarded by the BFI (The ScreenSkills Assessment 2021) revealed skills issues affecting the UK screen industries. Hair and make-up artists were mentioned among higher-ranking shortages for film and high-end and other scripted TV.

Yasmin said:

“I think […students] need to learn a lot, and I think it’s essential that people from the industry come in to teach them their knowledge. […] Some Instagram stars can create an illusion that one heavy, make-up face painting is done in three minutes, when it’s generally done in three to four hours. Sometimes, I wish you could see the whole process with these sorts of videos and not just a couple of minutes. This is a big challenge for young people because they don’t see the reality, they just see the result.”

The make-up workshop showcased the exceptional skills already being nurtured in Bradford and the hands-on work undertaken by Bradford College staff and industry partners to produce future talent.

Second-year BA (Hons) Media Make-Up student Caitlin Waddle said:

“[Hearing] from someone who’s worked in the industry for thirty-plus years, it’s an opportunity for us to learn what the industry actually wants. This course shows you that you can get into the industry, and it’s a good way to get your foot in the door. It’s also valuable who you meet and the connections you can make through the work experience.”

The two-day workshop was sponsored by industry leaders Paintopia body art, MYKITCO make-up kit, and Pixi Beauty products.

