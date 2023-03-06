iPET Network develops groundbreaking FE equine emergency first aid qualification

The awarding organisation, which has been at the forefront of driving up standards in animal care industries, is launching the new qualification at an exclusive learning event on March 26 at Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre, in Cheshire.

Taught by Nic Harries BVMS cert AVP (ESO) cert AVP (ED) BAEDT MRCVS Veterinary Surgeon / RCVS recognised advanced practitioner in equine surgery in orthopaedics, the course costs £150.

This new qualification is ideal for horse owners, equine students and professionals alike who want to be prepared should a horse under their care need emergency treatment.

Designed to address the most commonly faced first aid scenarios, the course included strategies for handling situations including wounds and bleeding, fractures, colic, collapse, poisoning, foaling emergencies and handling the horse safely in emergency situations.

This qualification provides the theoretical knowledge required to respond quickly and effectively in emergencies and the practical skills to take a TPR and bandage a horse’s limb.

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty of the iPET Network, said:

“We are thrilled to be launching this new qualification, which we feel will really benefit both equine professionals and horse owners and hobbyists alike.

“The more people that know equine first aid the better, and having the skills that you need to react quickly and calmly to save a life are important and invaluable.”

Developed in collaboration with veterinary surgeons and individuals working within the equine industry, this qualification provides an introduction to the theoretical knowledge required to respond quickly, effectively and safely in a range of emergency situations.

This qualification has been designed to enable candidates to:

Recognise the objectives of equine first aid and understand how to classify different types of emergencies.

Describe how to safely handle horses in emergency situations.

Understand how to complete a primary and secondary survey of the horse including how to take a TPR (temperature, pulse and respiration).

Recognise the signs and appropriate first aid management of wounds, bleeding and fractures including principles of applying bandages.

Recognise the signs and appropriate first aid treatment of gastrointestinal emergencies including choke and colic.

Recognise the signs and appropriate first aid treatment of lameness and poisoning.

Recognise the signs and appropriate first aid treatment of cardiovascular emergencies including techniques for CPR.

Recognise the signs and appropriate first aid treatment of respiratory, eye-related emergencies and azoturia.

Understand the requirements and contents of an emergency first aid kit for horses.

Demonstrate how to complete a TPR and safely apply a limb bandage.

The iPET Network Level 3 Award in Equine Emergency First Aid consists of one mandatory unit:

Unit 369: Equine Emergency First Aid (1 credit)

This qualification is valid for three years after which candidates will require registration on a refresher qualification.

To find out more about the course go to www.ipetnetwork.co.uk

