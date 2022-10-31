iPET Network to herald new FE PDR scheme at the London Vet Show

Veterinary and Animal Care professionals will now have the opportunity to have their years of experience and commitment to on-going learning within their industry recognised thanks to a new scheme.

iPET Network has launched the Performance Development Recognition (PDR Scheme) which is available to anyone who is working in the veterinary or animal care sector.

The scheme allows learners to record their experience and achievements on a range of courses, which will create a high quality and industry-recognised on-the-job record of achievements and skills.

Aimed at existing training providers and businesses who have un-accredited in house training, the scheme enables these businesses to have their schemes officially recognised by an Ofqual regulated awarding organisation.

And the awarding organisation is looking forward to meeting with employers, training providers and industry professionals at The Vet Show at London’s ExCel Centre on November 17 and 18, to show them how they can enhance their business’s career development offer.

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty of awarding organisation, iPET Network, said:

“The PDR scheme offers an alternative to regulated qualifications, allowing Training Providers and Learners greater choice and flexibility.

“Courses, events, seminars, workshops and even induction programmes can be PDR approved adding a mark of quality from a specialist Animal Care and Veterinary Science sector Awarding Organisation.

“iPET Network will support Training Providers in ensuring their courses are delivered to a high standard and consistently quality checked. Each course will be awarded PDR points that can act as a record of Professional Development.”

The PDR scheme also recognises employers’ own training programmes, and is flexible in the way it is delivered depending on the individual training provider or learner. The scheme can allow employers to offer opportunities of learning and achievement within their current roles and progression areas within their organisation through recognised training.

Sarah and Fern added:

“It is really important to all of us at the iPET Network that people working in the animal care and veterinary sector have their hard work and skills recognised.

“Many people working in these industries do not have formal qualifications, but years and years of valuable experience, which should not go unnoticed.”

